Original Beatles Concert Poster Fetches £3,000 at Auction

An original concert poster from a Beatles performance has been auctioned off for £3,000.

This flyer, a collector’s item, promoted the iconic band’s show at The Royal Hall in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

The concert, which occurred 60 years ago on March 8, 1963, marked the Beatles’ only appearance in an affluent town.

This event was a unique, standalone performance, not part of their regular tour schedule.

At the time of this Harrogate gig, the Beatles had released just two singles.

The poster is reportedly in good condition.

It features green text, announcing: “Dancing for teens and twenties. With the recording stars of Please Please Me. The sensational Beatles. Together with Harrogate’s most popular group – Barry Corbett and his Mustangs. With the Chinchillas and The Apaches. Friday 8th March, 8 pm to 1 am.”

The sale took place at Tennants Auctioneers, located in Harrogate itself.

The auction listing provided a backstory: “The vendor states ‘The Apaches and The Mustangs were local Harrogate groups. Johnny Lockheed of the Apaches preserved this poster from the 1963 event. In the 1970s, he took it to a picture framer on Strawberry Dale Avenue in Harrogate for framing but never reclaimed it. Around 1984, the framer agreed to sell it to the current vendor. While smaller copies have been produced, this is the original poster.”

