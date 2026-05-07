Lack of sleep tops long-term health concerns for tradespeople

Lack of sleep has been ranked as the biggest long-term health concern for UK tradespeople, according to new research from Tradesman Saver released for Mental Health Awareness Week (11th to 17th May).

Early starts, physically demanding work and financial pressures mean many are regularly running on too little rest, raising the risk of illness, injury and burnout. Almost half (48%) put a lack of sleep at the top of their long-term concerns, ahead of poor diet (27%), lack of exercise (27%) and excessive screen time (21%).

The impact is already being felt. Nearly six in 10 (59%) tradespeople say poor sleep is affecting their mental health, along with wider pressures including rising costs (76%), unpredictable income (68%) and a lack of sick pay (66%).

Dean Laming, Managing Director of Tradesman Saver, said: “A lack of sleep is clearly a big problem for tradespeople, and the impact goes far beyond simply feeling tired. Poor sleep can take a real toll on mental health, making it harder to manage stress, stay focused and keep on top of the pressures that come with the job.

“Over time, that strain builds, and when something does go wrong, whether it’s an injury or a dispute over a payment, it can quickly turn into a financial worry as well. This is where having the right protection in place can make a difference. Knowing you’re covered can ease some of that pressure, alongside having access to confidential support, like that available through our counselling helpline, when it’s needed.”

The research from Tradesman Saver was carried out in March 2026 and surveyed over 650 tradespeople. For more information and support, visit the Tradesman Saver website.