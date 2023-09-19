Revolutionising Social Housing Energy Efficiency with ECO4 Fabric Innovation Measures

The need for energy efficiency upgrades in the UK’s social housing stock has become increasingly urgent. A Chartered Institute of Housing Review estimates that there are 1.2 million D-rated social properties in the UK, with approximately 23.1% of residents living in fuel poverty. While state-funded schemes like the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) aim to support energy upgrades, additional measures are needed.

Until now, the Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4) has not provided significant support to the social housing sector, primarily focusing on the private sector and lower-performing properties rated E-G.

However, ECO4 Fabric Innovation Measures are changing the landscape for social housing providers. These Ofgem-registered innovation measures can now be applied to D-rated properties, serving as a catalyst for large-scale ECO4 upgrades. They promote community-based, place-centered approaches and offer a funding uplift of 25% or 45% compared to standard measures.

Soltherm, a leader in this area, offers two Ofgem-recognised solid wall insulation Innovation Measures, including the Soltherm 75 system, widely adopted by Registered Providers (RP) under ECO4. This system boasts a life expectancy of 75 years and can be installed on D-rated, hard-to-treat, system-built, and solid wall properties. It significantly enhances the feasibility of achieving the annual target of 22,000 solid wall installations.

Steve Gapik, Managing Director at Soltherm, expressed enthusiasm for the positive impact of their innovation systems, stating, “We’re thrilled to be able to help make a difference through our innovation systems. Social housing must be at the core of ECO4 for it to deliver its ambition and contribute to the decarbonisation of the UK’s housing stock. It’s great that we can use our technology to help improve people’s lives while also taking meaningful steps towards decarbonising our homes.

ECO4 Fabric Innovation Measures represent a much-needed solution that will revolutionise energy efficiency upgrades in social housing. By making these measures available for D-rated properties, we can address fuel poverty and drive positive change in vulnerable communities across the UK.