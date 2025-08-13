Blockminer Debuts Fair and Transparent Token Launchpad to Tackle Meme Coin Fraud

Today, Blockminer officially rolled out its pioneering token launch platform, designed to bring a new level of fairness and openness to crypto token creation.

Built on simplified Proof-of-Work (PoW) foundations and integrating Bitcoin, Blockminer’s system offers a clean, effective answer to many of the industry’s most persistent challenges. These include preventing insider advantage, rug pulls, hidden wallet structures, excessive pre-allocations, and manipulation through bonding curve models — issues that continue to undermine trust in many token launchpads.

The launch comes at a time when the meme coin sector has been plagued by fraud. In 2024 alone, investors lost more than USD 500 million to rug pulls and scams involving meme coins, according to a February 2025 report by CoinDesk citing blockchain analytics firm Merkle Science. Platforms like Pump.fun saw over 5.3 million meme coins launched in a single year, many of which were abandoned or designed as pump-and-dump schemes according to Investopedia data. Market research by BDC Consulting further indicates that approximately 70% of new meme coins in 2024 were associated with manipulative practices, including insider dumping, liquidity draining, or hidden wallet allocations.

Unlike traditional platforms, Blockminer’s token-launch process requires every token to be openly mined from inception, offering equal opportunities without specialized hardware or extensive crypto knowledge. Users easily convert Bitcoin to energy, spin up virtual mining rigs securely hosted in cloud infrastructure powered by the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), and mine tokens transparently using SHA-256 hashing algorithms. All tokens created through Blockminer are Bitcoin-native runes, ensuring secure, transparent, and verifiable on-chain tokenization.

“Our goal at Blockminer is straightforward: Restore crypto’s original ideals,” said Blockminer CEO, Kal Finney. “Too many platforms reward insiders through manipulated launches, unfair bonding curves, and hidden allocations. We fundamentally reject that. Our approach leverages Bitcoin’s trusted Proof-of-Work methodology, ensuring token launches are transparent, accessible, and verifiably fair.”

Central to Blockminer’s solution is its Automated Liquidity Program (ALP). Unlike traditional bonding curves often exploited by insiders, Blockminer’s ALP transparently directs mining energy fees into liquidity pools at defined tiers. Once a token enters the initial 25% tier, contributions trigger automatically every 200 Energy accumulated, with slight randomization to ensure fairness, token stability, and market confidence.

Blockminer empowers creators to launch their own fair tokens easily, choosing from five predefined token types with distinct total supplies, block times, and distribution durations. Upcoming updates will feature faster-moving token options and a retroactive token creator rewards program, ensuring creators who launch tokens today won’t miss out.

“Blockminer was built by crypto industry veterans deeply familiar with the industry’s challenges,” Kal added. “By embedding transparency directly into token mining and liquidity processes, we’re shifting power back to fair participants and genuine communities.”