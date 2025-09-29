New CryptoGran Academy to open 1 October to guide over-40s towards safer crypto investing for retirement

CryptoGran Academy is launching on 1 October to provide mid-career professionals with clear, structured tuition on cryptocurrency and digital assets, aiming to close retirement funding gaps without unnecessary risk or hype.

The launch follows warning signs from the Hargreaves Lansdown 2024 Pension Gap Report, which found that under half of UK households are on course for a comfortable retirement income. Stubborn inflation, higher living costs and slow pension growth are leaving many in their forties and fifties facing future shortfalls.

At the same time, the UK has seen one of the fastest rises in crypto uptake worldwide. Adoption has jumped by more than 30 per cent in the past year, with nearly a quarter of adults now holding some form of digital currency or token.

The Academy was founded by Yvonne Williams, an investor-coach in her 50s who piloted the concept in June with a beta group that drew more than 30 participants.

Expecting only a handful of testers, Williams was surprised when simple word-of-mouth doubled the numbers. The strong sign-up suggested a widespread appetite to understand crypto as it becomes part of the mainstream financial conversation.

Yvonne Williams said: “I started crypto in my 50s to strengthen my pension. I’ve since built a six-figure portfolio, and now I’m giving others the resource I wish I’d had: a safe, no-hype way to learn.”

The Academy caters to those who feel daunted by technology or confused about where to start. Lessons progress step-by-step from the basics — “What is crypto?” — through to completing a first transaction securely, with 24-hour support for anyone who needs help. Every learner is encouraged to ask any question, however simple.

Students train in cohort groups alongside other mid-life professionals with similar pension and savings concerns. The shared experience builds confidence and reduces the stigma often associated with digital assets.

Yvonne added: “It’s not just about the lessons — it’s about realising you’re not the only one intrigued by this space. Crypto is moving into the mainstream, and for many of us it’s becoming an exciting opportunity rather than something to fear.

“We all hear stories of people being scammed. It’s usually due to a lack of knowledge: downloading an app, chasing a ‘hot tip,’ or trusting someone who promises lofty returns, only to see them vanish. Very few ever learn how to do it properly.

“People don’t lose money in crypto because the technology fails — they lose it because they never learned the basics. It only takes around 20 hours of structured study to keep your hard-earned cash safe.”

The Academy is fully independent and avoids endorsing or earning from particular coins, tokens or trading platforms. Instead, it centres on building knowledge, confidence and prudent risk management.

Participants are introduced to crypto’s role in the wider economy, safe ways to buy, store and manage their assets, plus guidance on devising personal investment rules to avoid rash decisions and reduce exposure to losses.

Yvonne Williams said: “Most of my students aren’t looking to gamble — they want to boost their pensions, protect their savings, and understand the opportunities in the fastest-growing sector of finance. Crypto education has been dominated by influencers and hype. The Academy is about creating a trusted, professional space where people like us can learn safely and confidently.”

CryptoGran Academy provides jargon-free tuition, practical safety steps, scam-prevention advice and a peer community tailored for adults aged 40 plus.

More information is available at www.cryptogran.co.uk.