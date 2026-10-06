MiCA Crypto Alliance Extends Disclosure Services to the UK, Cutting Duplication for Dual-Market Crypto Firms

LONDON, UK. October 6th, 2026 – The MiCA Crypto Alliance has launched its UK disclosure services, now available to firms preparing for authorisation under the FCA’s crypto regime, which opened its authorisation gateway on September 30.
As other jurisdictions adopt frameworks modelled on or aligned with Europe’s, the Alliance is bringing the same high standards and disclosure expertise it built serving MiCA clients to help firms navigate compliance across multiple regimes.
“Major cryptoasset service providers operate across jurisdictions, often with the same teams covering both the UK and the EU. Token listings are inherently international, and requiring firms to go through entirely separate disclosure exercises in each jurisdiction creates unnecessary duplication and can result in inconsistent information being presented to investors,” said Juan Ignacio Ibañez, Executive Director of the MiCA Crypto Alliance.
“We believe strongly in synergies, harmonisation, interoperability, the cross-border sharing of best practices, and cost-efficiency,” Juan added. “Both the Alliance and members of our team have deep roots in the UK, so we are proud to build on those roots and bring our experience to the UK market, helping raise the bar for cryptoasset disclosures and compliance.”
Drawing on the disclosure and admissions experience it has built through MiCA, the Alliance aims to streamline the compliance process for cryptoasset service providers managing dual-market operations under both MiCA and the UK FSMA framework.