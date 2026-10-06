MiCA Crypto Alliance Extends Disclosure Services to the UK, Cutting Duplication for Dual-Market Crypto Firms

Streamlining dual-market operations, the Alliance brings its proven MiCA disclosure expertise to help firms navigate the UK’s new FSMA requirements without duplicated effort.



LONDON, UK. October 6th, 2026 – The MiCA Crypto Alliance has launched its UK disclosure services, now available to firms preparing for authorisation under the FCA’s crypto regime, which opened its authorisation gateway on September 30.

Under the FSMA 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026, firms face a critical compliance window ahead of full regime implementation October 2027. With final rules covering Admissions, Disclosures, and Market Abuse now set, operators must map their business models and prepare their regulatory filings.

The MiCA Crypto Alliance’s move into the UK is not a new market entry but the formalisation of engagement that predates this launch. While the EU implemented comprehensive cryptoasset regulation first, the UK has long been one of the Alliance’s core areas of expertise, demonstrated by its extensive participation in FCA consultation responses that helped shape the UK’s cryptoasset regulatory regime. The Alliance deliberately waited for the UK’s framework to mature before engaging directly.

As other jurisdictions adopt frameworks modelled on or aligned with Europe’s, the Alliance is bringing the same high standards and disclosure expertise it built serving MiCA clients to help firms navigate compliance across multiple regimes.

“Major cryptoasset service providers operate across jurisdictions, often with the same teams covering both the UK and the EU. Token listings are inherently international, and requiring firms to go through entirely separate disclosure exercises in each jurisdiction creates unnecessary duplication and can result in inconsistent information being presented to investors,” said Juan Ignacio Ibañez, Executive Director of the MiCA Crypto Alliance.

“We believe strongly in synergies, harmonisation, interoperability, the cross-border sharing of best practices, and cost-efficiency,” Juan added. “Both the Alliance and members of our team have deep roots in the UK, so we are proud to build on those roots and bring our experience to the UK market, helping raise the bar for cryptoasset disclosures and compliance.”

“Crypto markets don’t respect the borders regulators draw,” said Aaron Sanchez, the Alliance’s Director of Industry Engagement. “A custodian operating in London is watching Brussels, and a treasury desk in New York is watching both. If our work only serviced one regime, we’d be supporting one corner of the market instead of the reality our partners navigate.”

The Alliance’s extended UK service offering centres first on drafting Qualifying Cryptoasset Disclosure Documents (QCDDs) for admission to trading or an offer to the public, following a documented structure designed to satisfy the requirements of the Cryptoassets Regulations 2026, CRYPTO 3, and the applicable QCATP rulebook. Additionally, when new information, corrections, or material changes arise ahead of QCDD publication and before admission to trading, the Alliance prepares and files Supplementary Disclosure Documents (SDDs) to address them.