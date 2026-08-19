Cirrus and Schoolyear partner to bring device-level security to supervised exams

The integration lets institutions run Cirrus exams inside a Schoolyear secure environment. For the duration of the assessment, the entire device is locked down: no unauthorised websites, no AI assistants, no virtual machines, no remote-access software.
“For supervised exams where the stakes are highest, Schoolyear lets institutions secure the whole device, not just the browser, and it does that without asking IT to touch every machine first. Just as important, it does not come at the cost of accessibility. Candidates who rely on tools like ReadSpeaker keep them inside the secure environment, so strong security and a fair exam go together.”
“Cirrus is a modern platform, built by a team that keeps improving it for the institutions and candidates who depend on it, which makes it exactly the kind of partner worth building with. Bringing prevention together with Cirrus’s assessment expertise gives institutions a more complete way to protect every result.”