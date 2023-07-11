Educator Turned Innovator: Pioneering Education Reform to Tackle Teacher Burnout and Empower Student Achievement

Yvonne Buluma-Samba, a former head of department and teacher, has embarked on a remarkable journey to address the challenges faced by teachers and improve student outcomes, driven by her own experiences of frustration and burnout in the education profession. With the support of Innovate UK, as well as various government and private institutions, Yvonne has founded an innovative concierge service for teachers, ensuring that they no longer have to work evenings or weekends unless they choose to do so.

Having personally endured the detrimental effects of teacher burnout during her decade-long teaching career and having grown up with a teacher as a parent, Yvonne recognised the urgent need for support within the profession. She observed that the departure of teachers not only impacts educators but also hampers students’ educational journeys.

In just nine months, Yvonne and her team have made remarkable progress in transforming the education landscape. Their flagship service, the Teacher Check-Up, provides teachers with a comprehensive report that assesses their risk of burnout and offers personalised profiling to optimise their teaching approach based on their unique individual persona. Additionally, the company offers coaching services to assist teachers in navigating the challenges they face in their profession.

Acknowledging the immense stress teachers endure in lesson planning and grading, Yvonne’s company goes the extra mile by providing “plug and play” resources. These readily available lesson materials are designed to alleviate the planning burden on teachers. Furthermore, they have exciting plans to introduce an AI lesson assessment tool with a grade predictor by the end of the year, revolutionising the way teachers evaluate student performance.

What sets this company apart is its astonishing growth, expanding from a team of one to a dedicated workforce of 30 within just nine months, all without external funding. Yvonne’s mission resonates on a global scale, as she firmly believes that individuals with the necessary skills should have opportunities to gain international experience. Her personal experiences as an immigrant in the UK have shaped her commitment to giving back and paying it forward.

Furthermore, Yvonne acknowledges the challenges faced by children without a social safety net in developing countries. With a philanthropic focus, her company’s sales contribute to providing free school meals and uniforms for underprivileged children in countries that lack a formal free school meals program.

The impact of Yvonne’s innovative approach to education and teacher well-being is poised to be significant. Her entrepreneurial drive and dedication to effecting positive change make her an influential figure in the industry. The education community eagerly awaits the future advancements and transformations that Yvonne and her company will bring.