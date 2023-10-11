“The Elephant in the Room”: A Timely Children’s Book Debut on World Mental Health Day

On World Mental Health Day, a new children’s book titled ‘The Elephant in the Room,’ authored by Ian James, makes its debut. This book aims to inspire children to openly discuss their emotions, nurturing crucial emotional intelligence skills during their formative years.

With captivating storytelling and delightful illustrations, the book addresses the idea that sharing one’s problems with loved ones can lead to valuable advice and support.

The story unfolds in a lighthearted and relatable manner, introducing readers to a young boy named Henry, who grapples with friendship issues at school. The book’s engaging narrative encourages children to explore their feelings, conveying that it is perfectly acceptable to express their emotions and concerns.

‘The Elephant in the Room’ goes beyond mere entertainment; it promotes conversations among parents, caregivers, and children. In a world where discussions surrounding mental health are increasingly essential, this book provides a nurturing platform for families to broach these important topics.

Author Ian James shared his thoughts, stating, “I wrote ‘The Elephant in the Room’ to spark meaningful conversations between parents, caregivers, and children. The aim is to help young minds navigate emotions and feel confident in discussing their feelings.

“Henry is a little boy who has trouble with his friends at school – something a lot of children can relate to. Hopefully anyone going through something similar can recognise their own situation and speak to their family or loved ones, learning that sharing a problem can help.”

The book’s release on World Mental Health Day underscores the commitment to addressing mental health issues in children and promoting emotional well-being from an early age. ‘The Elephant in the Room’ is available here: https://amzn.to/45coZok