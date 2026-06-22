World Champion Colin Jackson Inspires The Hammond Graduates

CHESTER, UK. June 19th, 2026 – The Hammond , one of the UK’s leading schools for dance, performing arts and academic excellence, proudly celebrated the achievements of its graduating students during a special Graduation Day attended by world champion athlete, broadcaster and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Colin Jackson CBE.

Colin joined students, families and staff for two separate graduation and awards ceremonies, recognising achievements across both the School and College. The first ceremony celebrated Year 11 students completing their secondary education, while the second honoured graduating students from The Hammond College as they prepared to embark on professional careers within the performing arts industry.

Widely regarded as one of Britain’s greatest athletes, Colin enjoyed an extraordinary career that included becoming a World Champion, Commonwealth Champion, European Champion and former world record holder in the 110-metre hurdles. Throughout the day, he shared reflections on the dedication, discipline, resilience and personal responsibility required to achieve success at the highest level, drawing parallels between elite sport and the world of professional performing arts.

Colin’s visit provided a unique opportunity for students to hear from someone who understands the dedication, resilience and discipline required to perform at the highest level. Having competed on the world stage in athletics and later embraced the challenges of learning dance through Strictly Come Dancing, Colin spoke about the many similarities between elite sport and the performing arts – from relentless practice and perseverance to managing pressure and delivering when it matters most.

The Hammond is unique in offering students a continuous pathway from secondary education through to professional vocational training and higher education. Throughout both ceremonies, students were recognised for successfully balancing academic study with intensive performance training, developing not only exceptional technical skills but also the discipline, confidence and resilience needed to thrive in highly competitive industries.

Speaking at the event, Jennifer Roscoe, Principal of The Hammond, said: “Graduation and Awards Day is one of the most important occasions in our calendar. It gives us the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of students across both our School and College and to recognise not only excellence but also commitment, character and personal growth.

“We were honoured to welcome Colin Jackson to share his experiences with our students. His career exemplifies the values we strive to instil at The Hammond – hard work, resilience, discipline and the pursuit of excellence. These qualities are just as important in the performing arts as they are in elite sport.”

Addressing students, Colin Jackson CBE said: “Success rarely happens by accident. Whether your ambition is to compete in sport, perform on stage, pursue a profession or follow another path entirely, achievement comes through consistent effort, self-belief and a willingness to keep learning and improving.

“Throughout my career, I learned that talent alone is never enough. It is discipline, resilience, accountability and the ability to perform under pressure that make the difference. Meeting students at The Hammond today, I have been incredibly impressed by their commitment and professionalism. The skills they are developing here will serve them well throughout their lives, whatever direction their future takes.”

The event also highlighted the transformative impact of The Hammond Scholarship Fund, which provides vital financial support to talented young people who might otherwise be unable to access specialist education and training.

Jennifer Roscoe added: “The Hammond Scholarship Fund changes lives. Many of the students graduating today, both from our School and our College, have been able to realise their potential because of the generosity of our supporters. Their talent and determination deserve the opportunity to flourish regardless of financial circumstances, and we remain committed to ensuring that exceptional young people can access the education and training they need to succeed.”



As graduates begin the next chapter of their journeys, The Hammond continues its mission of nurturing the next generation of performers, creators and industry professionals through world-class academic and vocational education, from secondary school through to higher education and professional training.

The Hammond also invites audiences to experience the incredible talent of its students first-hand. Throughout the year, students perform in a range of productions and showcases, giving audiences the opportunity to enjoy inspiring performances from some of the UK’s most promising young performers. Details of upcoming performances and events can be found on The Hammond’s website.

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