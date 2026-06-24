Currys and Learning Curve Launch Nationwide Apprenticeship Programme to Develop the Next Generation of Drivers

COUNTY DURHAM, UK, June 24, 2026 – Currys PLC has joined forces with Learning Curve to introduce a new Urban Driver Apprenticeship programme across the UK. The initiative is designed to help address the ongoing shortage of professional drivers while creating accessible career pathways into the logistics sector. The partnership further strengthens Learning Curve’s position as a leading provider of driver training and workforce development programmes.

The UK road haulage sector has experienced significant driver shortages over the past several years. The challenge became particularly acute in 2021, when the Road Haulage Association reported a deficit of more than 100,000 qualified drivers nationwide.

The newly launched programme provides learners with a recognised qualification accredited by Highfield, alongside the opportunity to obtain a C Licence. Participants will benefit from practical industry experience and a clear route towards a long-term career with Currys.

Driving Social Value

The 10-month apprenticeship is open to a wide range of applicants, including individuals who are not currently in education, employment or training (NEETs). The programme forms part of Currys’ wider commitment to delivering “skills for life” and supporting workforce development.

Learners will benefit from a blended training model that combines workplace experience, digital learning platforms, virtual training sessions and access to Currys’ retail training facilities. By widening access and reducing barriers to entry, the programme aims to create meaningful employment opportunities while delivering positive outcomes for local communities.

Simon Boss, Director of Home Delivery at Currys, said: “Investing in apprenticeships is critical to building the nation’s future workforce. Through this partnership we’re delighted to be developing a pipeline of skilled 7.5 tonne drivers who can support our operations today and strengthen the resilience of our network in the years ahead.”

Helping Close the Skills Gap

Demand for qualified Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) drivers remains high across the UK, placing continued pressure on supply chains and logistics operations. Industry estimates suggest that at least 60,000 new LGV drivers are required each year to meet demand and maintain supply chain resilience.

With 153 apprenticeship vacancies available, the programme will play an important role in developing new talent and helping address workforce shortages across the sector.

Ryan Parks, Apprenticeship Sales Director at Learning Curve, said: “There is a clear and urgent need to attract new people into logistics careers. By partnering with Currys, we can provide high-quality training that gives learners the skills, confidence and qualifications required to succeed in an essential industry.”

Opportunities in Communities Nationwide

The LGV Urban Driver Apprenticeship programme will be available at locations throughout the UK, including Cardiff, Plymouth, Birmingham, Durham, Newark-on-Trent, Thetford, Tilbury, Bolton, Bristol, Carlisle, Basingstoke, Carmarthen and Leeds.

By delivering training and employment opportunities in communities across the country, the programme aims to support local economies while helping more people access rewarding careers within the logistics sector.

For further information on how to progress your skills and confidence, visit Careers at Currys.