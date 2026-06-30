CV Hubs Eliminates Upfront Surcharges on New Truck Wheel Hubs

UK’s leading commercial vehicle hub specialist simplifies the buying process for workshops, fleets and commercial vehicle operators.



MANCHESTER, UK. June 29th, 2026 – CV Hubs & Bearings, the UK’s specialist supplier of wheel hubs and hub kits for commercial vehicles, has announced two significant changes that will benefit workshops, fleet operators and motor factors across the country: the removal of upfront surcharge requirements on new wheel hubs and hub kits, and the launch of a core rebate programme offering up to £50 back on eligible returned units.

No More Upfront Surcharges

Effective immediately, customers can purchase new wheel hubs and hub kits from CV Hubs without paying an additional surcharge. Historically, surcharge arrangements have been standard practice across the commercial vehicle parts industry, requiring customers to pay an upfront deposit redeemable upon return of a used core. While designed to support remanufacturing programmes, these arrangements added cost, complexity and administrative burden to the purchasing process.

The move eliminates the need for upfront surcharge payments, removes the wait for surcharge refunds, and simplifies order processing for trade customers throughout the UK.

Earn Up to £50 Through the New Core Rebate Programme



Alongside the surcharge removal, CV Hubs has launched a core rebate programme that rewards customers for returning eligible used wheel hubs. Upon successful inspection of a returned core, customers can receive an account credit of up to £50. The programme currently covers selected Volvo, Renault and DAF wheel hub references.

Returning a core is straightforward: customers attach the supplied return tag to the old unit, secure it to a pallet, and arrange collection with the CV Hubs team. Once inspected and approved, the rebate credit is applied to the customer’s account.

CV Hubs has published detailed inspection guides for Volvo, Renault and DAF hubs, making it easy for customers to assess eligibility before arranging a return. Hubs showing normal service wear — including corrosion, dirt build-up or worn ABS rings — will generally meet the criteria, provided the casting remains structurally sound and free from major damage.

A Better Experience for Commercial Vehicle Operators



Simon Blair, Director at CV Hubs & Bearings, commented: “We’ve listened to our customers and this change is a direct response to their feedback. Surcharges have been an industry norm for a long time, but they add friction to what should be a straightforward transaction. By removing that upfront requirement entirely, we’re making it simpler and faster for workshops and fleet operators to get the wheel hubs they need. And with our new core rebate programme, customers can still benefit financially from returning serviceable hubs — it’s a better deal all round.”

The two changes together represent a notable improvement in the buying experience for CV Hubs customers. Operators no longer need to manage surcharge payments or wait for refunds, while still having the opportunity to recover value from used cores through the rebate scheme.

CV Hubs carries an extensive stock of wheel hubs, hub kits and associated components for a wide range of makes including DAF, Volvo, Renault, Mercedes, Scania, MAN and Iveco, with next-day delivery available across the UK.

For further information on eligible products, the core rebate criteria, or to place an order, contact the CV Hubs team:

Core rebate eligibility is subject to product qualification and inspection. Account credit is only issued following successful inspection of the returned core. Programme terms may be updated without notice.