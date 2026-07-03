GMV extends ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified ISMS scope to its UK operations

Nottingham, UK. July 2nd, 2026 – has successfully extended the scope of its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification to include its operations in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth and commitment to information security. GMV has successfully extended the scope of its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification to include its operations in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth and commitment to information security.

The extension of the certified scope demonstrates GMV’s ability to apply consistent information security governance, risk management and operational controls across international locations, supporting customer confidence in the delivery of critical programmes and services, following an independent external audit conducted by AENOR, an internationally recognised certification body.

The UK office becomes the first GMV subsidiary outside Spain to be incorporated into the scope of the Group’s certified ISMS, reflecting the company’s ability to deploy consistent security processes, controls and governance practices across its international operations.

The certification confirms that information security risks are systematically identified, assessed and managed through a structured governance framework and continuous improvement processes.

The achievement further supports GMV’s commitment to meeting the increasing security and resilience expectations of United Kingdom customers, partners and regulatory frameworks applicable to critical industries.

This achievement demonstrates our ability to maintain a consistent and robust approach to information security across our international operations. It reinforces the trust our customers place in us and reflects the dedication of our teams to protecting information and supporting mission-critical programmes.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the world’s leading standard for information security management. It provides a framework for identifying, assessing and managing information security risks, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information while supporting continuous improvement across the organisation.

For GMV’s customers and partners in the United Kingdom, the extension of the certification scope provides additional assurance that projects, services and operations are managed in accordance with internationally recognised best practices for information security.

GMV’s operations in the UK support a broad range of activities within the space sector, including Earth Observation and Applications, Robotics, Guidance, Navigation, Control (GNC), Satellite Control Centres, Space Domain Awareness (SDA) as well as Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT). GMV in the UK is home to multidisciplinary engineering teams across sites in Nottingham and Harwell and includes dedicated laboratory facilities supporting the development of advanced technologies for future space missions.

“The inclusion of our UK operations within the scope of GMV’s ISO 27001-certified Information Security Management System is an important milestone for our organisation,” said Mark Dumville, CEO of GMV in the UK.

“It reflects the maturity of our processes, the commitment of our teams and our determination to provide customers with the highest levels of trust, security and operational excellence. As we continue to grow in the UK, maintaining internationally recognised standards remains a key element of our strategy.”

The milestone comes at a time of continued growth for GMV in the United Kingdom, where the company is expanding its contribution to major space and PNT programmes and strengthening its support to customers across the British space and defence sectors.