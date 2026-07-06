Hospitality entrepreneur Steven Hesketh launches expanded vision for SAVVY Collective

SAVVY Collective has entered its next phase of growth with the unveiling of a new brand and a broader range of services designed to support independent hospitality businesses. Bringing together operational management, consultancy, education, investment and events within a single organisation, the collective aims to give owner-led hotels and leisure businesses access to experienced industry support while helping them preserve the personality and independence that set them apart.

Founded by award-winning hotelier Steven Hesketh, SAVVY has been built by operators who understand the realities of running hospitality businesses. Every service is shaped by practical experience, with a focus on helping owners improve performance through hands-on guidance rather than theoretical advice.

“We want SAVVY Collective to become the trusted choice for owners who need support without sacrificing what makes their business unique,” said Hesketh. “The best partnerships are built on practical support, shared ambition and genuine collaboration. We have seen first-hand what happens when independent operators are left without the right support. Good businesses struggle, great teams leave, and the character that made those places special gets lost. That is exactly what SAVVY exists to prevent.”

Experience shaped by independent hospitality

The collective’s approach reflects the challenges of operating family-owned hotels and hospitality businesses. From managing finances and recruiting staff to building lasting relationships within local communities, SAVVY has been created by people who have faced those same demands themselves.

Family involvement remains a defining feature of the business. Hesketh’s wife and three children all contribute to the organisation, reinforcing the values of collaboration, trust and long-term commitment that underpin the company’s work with clients.

Its culture is founded on practical thinking, strong relationships, people-focused leadership, family values, local engagement, commercial agility and delivering measurable value.

SAVVY has also strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Marcus Magee as Operations Director and Stephen Miles as Development Director, supporting the next stage of the company’s development.

Instead of producing consultancy reports that sit on a shelf, the collective works directly with owners to deliver tangible improvements. Its expertise covers operational reviews, revenue growth, team development, financial support, asset optimisation, repositioning, rebranding, community engagement and long-term business performance.

The business supports owner-led ventures with up to approximately 100 rooms, units or equivalent capacity across hotels, hospitality venues, attractions, events, food and beverage businesses, social spaces and lifestyle destinations.

Its portfolio includes The Chester Townhouse, The Richmond Hotel, The Annex, The Old Registry, Hotel Wrexham, The Savvy Fox, Queens Square Social, DevaFest and the Cheshire and North Wales Food and Drink Festival.

Education continues to play an important role within the collective. Bee Our Guest, Hesketh’s children’s book aimed at readers aged seven to ten, introduces young people to hospitality through storytelling. After becoming an Amazon bestseller, the publication was translated into Welsh to encourage greater engagement with the industry across Wales and neighbouring areas.

Five complementary areas of expertise

SAVVY structures its services around five specialist divisions.

SAVVY Management works with independent hotels to strengthen commercial performance, operational delivery, financial management and leadership while ensuring owners retain overall control.

SAVVY Consultancy provides strategic and operational support through business reviews, long-term advisory partnerships, repositioning projects and pre-opening guidance.

SAVVY Education develops hospitality professionals through industry-led learning programmes, the Bee Our Guest initiative and The Art of Hospitality conference series.

SAVVY Investment offers flexible financial support, including bridge funding, refinancing advice, cash flow assistance and asset protection. Recent investments include award-winning low-alcohol drinks producer Chance Clean Cider.

SAVVY Events delivers commercially focused hospitality experiences that also strengthen community connections. Its portfolio includes DevaFest, the annual family music festival held at Cholmondeley Castle, which attracts around 30,000 visitors every August, alongside the Cheshire and North Wales Food and Drink Festival.

Expanding as opportunities grow across the sector

The relaunch comes at a time when many independent hospitality businesses are balancing rising operating costs, recruitment pressures and increasingly complex trading conditions. While owners continue to value their independence, many are actively seeking experienced partners who can help strengthen performance without taking away control.

Market data highlights the scale of the opportunity. Cushman & Wakefield reports that UK hotel transaction volumes totalled £1.6 billion during the first quarter of 2026, more than twice the figure recorded in the same period of 2025 and 53 per cent higher than the five-year average. Private investors and owner-operators represented 89 per cent of purchasing activity during the quarter.

Demand for hotel accommodation is also continuing to outpace new supply. During Q1 2026, UK hotel demand rose by 0.9 per cent while supply increased by only 0.7 per cent, with forecasts suggesting that gap will widen further throughout the year.

The North West remains one of the country’s fastest-growing hospitality markets. Manchester and Liverpool both secured places in the top ten of the Colliers UK Hotel Development Index 2026 for the first time, driven by strong RevPAR growth and attractive development costs. Colliers believes this reflects a lasting shift in investor confidence. Chester also recorded a two per cent increase in licensed hospitality venues, making it the strongest-performing city in the region and second nationally behind Newcastle.

“Our aim is simple, but bold,” said Hesketh. “We want to help hospitality businesses build resilient operations, develop exceptional teams, deliver memorable guest experiences and achieve sustainable long-term success.”