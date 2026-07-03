Following record June temperatures, Earthmark reveals the UK’s top environmental performers

Analysis of publicly disclosed data uncovers the UK businesses leading on environmental performance

Earthmark scores brands from zero to five, creating a ‘Trustpilot for the climate’ to tackle corporate greenwashing and greenhushing

OXFORD, UK. July 2nd, 2026 – Earthmark has revealed the UK businesses leading on environmental performance, as record June temperatures sharpen attention on how brands are responding to climate risk.

Based on analysis of publicly disclosed data, Earthmark scores companies from zero to five and has now applied its methodology to 25,000 brands – creating what it describes as a ‘Trustpilot for the climate’.

In the UK, London Metal Exchange, information and analytics company RELX, recruitment company PageGroup, and fintech firm TradingHub lead the way.

The top performing consumer brand is Charlotte Tilbury followed by fellow beauty sector brand Penhaligon’s, then credit rating agency Experian.

Offshore wind engineering consultancy Wood Thilsted, property business Grainger, and Alliance Healthcare round off the top 10.

Notable UK-headquartered companies featuring in the top 100 include BAE Systems (14), THG (25), Tesco (50), Aviva (67), Diageo (73), NEXT (80) and Revolut (86).

Commenting on the UK’s top environmental performers, Jack Linnett, CEO at Earthmark, said: “It’s fascinating to see the spread of industries represented in the top 10, evidencing that commitment to environmental performance is not limited to industry.

“The highest scoring businesses are leading the way because they are not just talking about sustainability – they are backing it up with clear, publicly available evidence of action, accountability and progress rather than relying on broad claims or vague commitments.

“That matters because trust is becoming one of the biggest challenges in corporate sustainability. The organisations scoring highest with Earthmark are those showing they are prepared to be transparent, accountable and open about their environmental impact – and that’s exactly the kind of leadership the market needs more of.”

Oxford-based Earthmark uses AI to analyse publicly available environmental data. Its scores draw on factors including carbon emissions, waste performance, sustainability disclosures, net-zero commitments and third-party assessments, with companies benchmarked against peers in their sector. A score of one represents an organisation at the start of its climate journey, while five denotes industry-leading environmental performance.

Brands and online marketplaces can display Earthmark scores to help businesses and consumers understand a company’s environmental performance at a glance, while anyone can access the full directory to see scores for all brands.

Jack Linnett added: “Greenwashing and greenhushing create huge amounts of consumer confusion. Most people want to make better choices when they shop, but working out which brands are genuinely taking action on the environment can be difficult.”

Visit www.earthmark.io for more information and to search Earthmark scores.

The top 10 UK businesses (Earthmark score)

(Note: Where overall Earthmark scores are identical, rankings are determined using underlying scores calculated to two decimal places.)