FTW Training launches Birmingham hub following award-winning success

New Midlands training centre officially opens with community open day on 24 July 2026

Award-winning forklift training provider FTW Training has expanded into the Midlands with the opening of a dedicated training centre in Birmingham. To celebrate the launch, the company will host an open day on Thursday, 24 July 2026, welcoming local employers, job seekers and individuals interested in forklift training to its new premises at 77 to 87 Newtown Row, Birmingham, B6 4HG. The opening also marks Managing Director Stephen Dovey’s return to the city where he spent five years building his career.

FTW Training provides RTITB and AITT accredited forklift training for businesses operating across a broad range of sectors, alongside funded programmes designed to help unemployed people gain the skills needed to secure work. The business was recognised as RTITB Training Provider of the Year in 2024, while FTW instructor Alistair King received the RTITB Commercial Instructor of the Year award in 2025.

The new Birmingham facility joins FTW Training’s growing network of centres and strengthens the company’s nationwide on-site training offering. It also gives employers across the Midlands easier access to accredited forklift training delivered by experienced instructors.

Stephen Dovey, Managing Director of FTW Training, said: “I’m delighted to be bringing FTW Training to Birmingham. I worked in this city for five years until 2016, and it’s fantastic to be returning with a permanent training centre that can support local businesses and help more people into work. I’d encourage anyone interested in forklift training, or a career as an instructor, to come along to our open day and see the centre for themselves.”

Visitors attending the open day on 24 July 2026 will have the opportunity to tour the new training centre, meet the FTW Training team and learn more about the company’s RTITB and AITT accredited courses for businesses and individuals. Guests can also find out more about the funded programmes that help unemployed people develop new skills and move into employment. For further information, contact the Birmingham centre on 0121 663 6751.