DeliverMyMotor Enhances AI and Platform Features as Vehicle Transport Demand Continues to Increase

LONDON, UK. July 3, 2026. DeliverMyMotor has announced further investment in artificial intelligence and platform development following a sustained period of business growth. Rising customer demand, increased booking volumes and stronger marketplace revenue are driving the company’s latest programme of technology improvements.

The UK-based online vehicle transport marketplace connects customers with independent transport providers operating throughout the UK and Europe. Its newest platform enhancements are designed to make booking transport simpler while helping transport providers discover relevant jobs more efficiently.

The investment follows continued expansion across the marketplace as increasing numbers of customers use the platform to compare prices, arrange auction collections and organise vehicle transport online.

The company says this reflects the growing popularity of purchasing vehicles remotely through dealerships, online marketplaces, auctions and private sellers.

As buying vehicles online becomes increasingly mainstream, efficient transport solutions have become an important part of completing the purchase.

Recent improvements include a redesigned mobile job search, enhanced quote displays, upgraded messaging tools, transporter leaderboards, saved search alerts, improved profile pages and stronger verification features. Internal operational systems have also been upgraded to improve communication and marketplace management.

Artificial intelligence forms a key part of the company’s future development plans.

DeliverMyMotor is developing AI-assisted matching technology that evaluates vehicle information, collection and delivery routes, urgency, transporter preferences and previous activity to connect transport opportunities with the most suitable providers.

The objective is to improve marketplace performance by reducing irrelevant quote requests while helping customers receive better quality responses.

Paul Oxby, Founder of DeliverMyMotor, said: “We have seen strong growth across the platform, both in terms of customer demand and the commercial side of the business. More people are now very comfortable buying vehicles online, and they need a simple way to compare transport prices before committing to a move.

“Our focus is on reinvesting that growth back into the platform. That means better search, better mobile tools, improved messaging and more AI-led features that help connect the right transporters with the right jobs.”

DeliverMyMotor has also introduced several improvements specifically for transport providers, including redesigned job listings, clearer quote tracking, improved mobile navigation, saved search alerts and a performance leaderboard.

The leaderboard highlights transport providers who consistently deliver high service standards, helping customers make informed choices. Additional verification tools, profile improvements and quality monitoring systems are also being expanded.

Messaging functionality has also been upgraded with a clearer mobile interface, smarter reply features and improved conversation management. These changes are designed to reduce misunderstandings relating to collection times, vehicle condition, delivery arrangements and site access.

For customers, DeliverMyMotor has also enhanced its dashboards, completed jobs area and post-booking experience, making it easier to request transport, compare multiple quotes, confirm bookings and leave feedback once a job has been completed.

Paul Oxby added: “Vehicle delivery is no longer something people want to arrange through endless phone calls and guesswork. Customers want to post the job once, compare options and clearly understand who they are booking with. Transporters also need tools that help them quote quickly and manage work efficiently.

“We are building DeliverMyMotor to become a much more intelligent platform, not just a basic quote board.”

The company says the latest updates form part of a longer-term strategy to modernise vehicle transport booking through smarter automation, improved search technology and enhanced marketplace transparency.

Future development will focus on AI-powered job matching, intelligent alerts, stronger verification systems, expanded transporter performance insights and further mobile-first enhancements.

DeliverMyMotor supports a wide range of vehicle movements, including car delivery, auction collections, dealer stock transfers, non-runner recovery, private sale collections, van transport and European vehicle transport.

As online vehicle purchasing continues to grow, DeliverMyMotor believes customers will increasingly expect vehicle transport to be as simple and transparent as comparing insurance, finance or vehicle history checks.

Customers looking to compare vehicle delivery prices can request car transport quotes through DeliverMyMotor’s online marketplace.