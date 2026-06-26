Luxury Travel Consultant Helen Bettles Prepares to Launch Bespoke Online Travel Service

PETERBOROUGH, UK. June 26th, 2026 – Travel consultant Helen Bettles is preparing to launch a new luxury boutique online travel consultancy aimed at providing tailored, high-end travel experiences shaped by more than 30 years of international personal and professional experience.

Search The World With Helen is scheduled to launch on July 1 and will offer bespoke travel planning services designed around individual client requirements, ranging from UK retreats and long-haul holidays to specialist yacht experiences and luxury rail journeys.

Bettles says her luxury boutique consultancy has been developed in response to growing demand for more personalised travel services, particularly among high-end clients seeking curated experiences and direct expert guidance rather than standardised holiday offers.

The new business draws heavily on Bettles’ own international background, which has seen her live and work across multiple continents over the last three decades.

Her career has included work in real estate in Florida, time spent in the Caribbean and China, and involvement in the design of a private yacht in Taiwan. Bettles says those experiences, combined with extensive global travel, have shaped her understanding of luxury travel and destination planning.

According to Bettles, the consultancy is intended to provide a more personal and flexible alternative to traditional travel booking services.

“I am here to provide a tailored experience built around what each individual client wants from their travel,” she said. “People will be able to book consultations directly with me or contact me online in whichever way is most convenient for them.

“This has been in development for nearly 12 months because I wanted to ensure the service reflects the level of detail and personal attention that many travellers are now looking for.”

The consultancy will operate primarily online, with clients able to communicate through video calls, digital consultations and social media channels.

Search The World With Helen says its approach will focus on combining practical travel planning with destination insight developed through first-hand international experience.

The business will offer support across a broad range of travel requirements, including luxury city breaks, countryside retreats, extended overseas holidays and specialist travel experiences such as yacht charters and luxury rail journeys including the Orient Express.

Bettles believes demand for personalised luxury travel services has continued to increase following wider changes within the travel industry and shifting consumer expectations around flexibility and tailored experiences.

Industry analysts have noted that many higher-end travellers are increasingly seeking bespoke itineraries, expert guidance and direct communication when arranging complex or experience-led holidays.

Bettles said the consultancy would place significant emphasis on building long-term relationships with clients and understanding individual travel preferences.

“I am passionate about helping people experience the world in a way that feels meaningful and personal to them,” she said. “Having travelled extensively myself, I understand how important it is for travel experiences to reflect the interests, comfort and expectations of each individual.”

The company’s website, www.searchtheworldwithhelen.com , is expected to go live on July 1, with enquiries and consultations opening immediately following the launch.

Alongside the website, the consultancy will also maintain an active presence on Instagram and Facebook as part of its wider client engagement strategy.

As Search The World With Helen prepares to launch, Bettles says the long-term aim is to establish a boutique consultancy model centred on tailored service, international insight and direct client relationships.