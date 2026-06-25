James Sackl’s New Essay Argues That Protecting Time Beats Cutting Costs

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 25, 2026 – Technology founder James Sackl has published a new essay calling on Australians to rethink conventional personal finance strategies. Rather than focusing on saving every possible dollar, Sackl argues that people should concentrate on increasing their earning power and safeguarding their most limited resource: time.

Founder of Singapore-based Wallace Biotechnologies and Terraform Technologies, Sackl shares the essay through his Golden Age publishing platform.

The article, titled “Don’t Save Money,” challenges the common belief that financial success is primarily achieved through thrift and budgeting.

“Everyone gets the same line drummed into them young,” Sackl writes. “Spend less than you bring in, tuck a bit away every week, and you’ll be comfortable one day. Sure. Your mum and dad would approve. It’s also the slowest road to anywhere I know of.”

Sackl argues that while savings can only be stretched so far, earning potential can grow substantially through better opportunities, stronger offers, and higher-value work. In his view, the key is learning to value one’s own time and declining activities that produce little return.

The essay draws on several experiences from his career. At twenty-one, he secured $21,000 in advance advertising sales for a website that had not yet been launched. Later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he developed a rapid antigen testing pen that achieved $130 million in sales.

“Saving has a floor. You trim, then trim more, and one day there’s nothing left to trim. Earning has no ceiling,” Sackl says in the essay. “All the money that ever made a real difference to me came out of the hours I spent earning, not a cent of it out of the hours I spent doing without.”

Applying the concept through business design

The argument presented in the essay aligns with the strategy behind Sackl’s current companies.

Wallace Biotechnologies is focused on extending health span and environmental health through long-term biotechnology development. Terraform Technologies is building infrastructure designed to use fusion energy, particularly energy from the sun, to deliver resources at scale and lower cost.

According to Sackl, both businesses are structured around long-term resource creation rather than short-term performance targets. He believes individuals should take a similar approach when deciding how to spend their time.

“Squeeze forty dollars off some bill and you’ve burned a clear hour doing it,” Sackl writes. “The forty you’d have made back by Friday anyway. The clear hour you don’t get back till you’ve slept.”