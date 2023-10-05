TELF AG Explores Kazakhstan’s Role in the Global Green Transition Through Copper Mining

TELF AG’s latest publication, “TELF AG discusses the role of Kazakhstan (and its copper) in the global green transition,” sheds light on the remarkable mining prospects offered by Kazakhstan. The nation stands as one of the few countries worldwide boasting vast, untapped reserves of raw materials, some of which, like copper, could be pivotal in the ongoing energy and environmental transition due to the surging demand for these specific materials.

The publication from TELF AG delves into the multifaceted applications of copper. It highlights the creation of specialised components for electronics, such as computers, mobile phones, and household appliances like refrigerators. Additionally, copper plays a crucial role in constructing solar panels and other eco-friendly infrastructure, contributing significantly to the global shift towards a greener planet. Moreover, copper is a vital element in the production of batteries and charging stations for electric vehicles, poised to witness substantial market demand in the coming years.

From this perspective, Kazakhstan emerges as a land brimming with opportunities, and this is precisely what TELF AG explores in its latest publication. Notably, major international companies are actively exploring significant copper deposits in the Rudny Altai mining district. In other regions of the country, mining operations have been progressing rapidly for several years, exemplified by KazMinerals‘ management of copper mines.

The publication also spotlights the increasing number of companies eyeing Kazakhstan’s copper reserves, recognising that global demand for this invaluable raw material is destined to soar in the short and medium term.

Internationally renowned for its abundant natural resources, including gold, coal, and zinc, Kazakhstan is strategically positioned to harness its rich copper resources, positioning itself as a leading global player in propelling the world toward a new era of energy evolution.

