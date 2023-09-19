Ilhwa Kim’s “Tactile Hands” Exhibition to Grace HOFA Gallery

Ilhwa Kim, a prominent figure in the burgeoning trend of sculptural painting within contemporary abstract expressionist art, is set to unveil her latest exhibition, “Tactile Hands,” at HOFA Gallery’s Bruton Street flagship. The exhibition will run for two weeks, from September 29 to October 11, 2023, with a press preview scheduled for September 28 (RSVP only).

Kim’s unique wall sculptures have garnered admiration from discerning collectors and art enthusiasts alike, firmly establishing her as a leading artist within the HOFA fold. Notably, her work “Tuner’s Notes” achieved a remarkable feat, selling for three times its estimated price at PHILLIPS Hong Kong, effectively setting a new valuation benchmark and signaling a new phase in her illustrious career.

In “Tactile Hands,” viewers will be immersed in the exquisite details of Kim’s sculptural paintings, which are composed of tens of thousands of seed units. Each seed unit comprises a combination of straight lines and circles, forming a tiny single universe. Kim hand-dyes each sheet of Hanji paper in thousands of different colors, meticulously cutting and rolling the paper layers to lend them rigidity. This hands-on process imbues Kim with an emotional connection to every single universe she creates. Notably, no two universes share the same shape, appearance, or color in her work.

Since joining HOFA, Ilhwa Kim’s career has seen a meteoric rise, fueled by the exceptional appeal of her creations. She has graced HOFA London with solo exhibitions annually since 2017, building a reputation for her large, one-of-a-kind artworks. Her pieces have found homes in museums and prominent collections worldwide, and she has made her mark in the auction world, as evidenced by the phenomenal results achieved by “Tuner’s Notes” at PHILLIPS in Hong Kong in November 2022.

Describing her works as “seed universes,” “sensory maps,” and “living architectures,” Kim explores the richness, dynamism, and depth of sensory experiences on canvas through her unique fusion of sculpture and painting. Her layered, entangled, and ever-evolving sensory experiences, set against the backdrop of nature’s infinite possibilities, serve as the driving force behind her creations.

Simonida Pavicevic, Gallery Co-founder at HOFA, believes that Kim’s upcoming exhibition is a must-see, stating, “It has been immensely rewarding to witness the steady rise of Ilhwa Kim over the years. We are pleased that collectors and art lovers are taking notice of her unique sculptural paintings, and her upcoming exhibition is a special opportunity to experience her fascinating artworks in person.”

Ilhwa Kim’s “Tactile Hands” exhibition will be open to the public from September 29 to October 11, 2023, at HOFA Gallery, offering a captivating journey into the world of her extraordinary artistry.

For press inquiries and to attend the press preview on September 28, 2023, please RSVP to emmalouise@thehouseofineart.com.