The Optimal Code Podcast Debuts with Andy Burnham Featuring as First Guest

CHESHIRE, UK. June 18th, 2026 – The Optimal Code Podcast has now launched, gathering perspectives from across business, politics, sport and wider society to examine the choices, values and lived experiences that influence success in a fast-evolving world today.

Hosted by Chris Hickey, Co-Founder of Mercury Hampton, the podcast moves beyond surface-level headlines and brief sound bites to uncover the human reality behind leadership. Through open and reflective conversations, Chris looks at what motivates high performers, how leaders deal with challenge and uncertainty, and the insights that can help others realise their potential.

The opening episode features Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, in an in-depth conversation spanning leadership, devolution, economic development, social mobility and the future of the North. The discussion explores what it means to lead in uncertain times, why purpose-led leadership matters, and the growing need to question established thinking.

Drawing on extensive experience supporting businesses and leaders through Mercury Hampton, Chris brings a distinctive viewpoint to each episode.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of meeting extraordinary people who think differently, challenge the status quo and create meaningful impact,” said Chris Hickey. “The Optimal Code Podcast is about understanding how they do it. It’s about uncovering the principles, habits and defining moments that shape great leaders, and sharing those insights with people who want to grow personally and professionally.”

The launch also highlights the strength of the North West business community, a region known for entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership. Through the podcast, Chris aims to spotlight the people and ideas shaping the future of business and society.

“The North West has always had a unique energy,” said Chris Hickey. “It’s home to incredible businesses, resilient entrepreneurs and people who aren’t afraid to challenge convention. We’re proud to have built Mercury Hampton here, and through The Optimal Code Podcast, we want to showcase the stories, ideas and leadership emerging from the region, while inspiring others to think bigger and pursue their own ambitions.”

While not all guests can yet be announced, upcoming episodes will include a former Ireland international rugby league fullback, a British former professional boxer, a Big Brother winner, and other prominent figures from sport, business and public life. Together, they will provide listeners with practical insights into leadership, resilience, innovation and personal growth through honest conversations that go far beyond their public personas.

At a time when audiences are seeking authenticity and substance over noise, The Optimal Code Podcast offers a space for curiosity, challenge and meaningful discussion that leaves a lasting impact.

Whether you’re building a business, leading a team, developing your career or simply interested in the stories behind success, The Optimal Code Podcast delivers a fresh perspective from people who have lived it.

The first episode is available now, with new episodes set to be released regularly.