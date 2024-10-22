Bluewater Calls for Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bottles After Study Reveals Widespread ‘Forever Chemicals’ Contamination

Swedish global innovator in water purification, Bluewater, is calling for an urgent ban on single-use plastic water bottles following a recent international study showing widespread contamination of bottled water with toxic PFAS chemicals. This call to action is driven by what Bluewater describes as a global environmental crisis caused by the presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water, food, and the air we breathe.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Birmingham in the UK and China’s Southern University of Science and Technology, found PFAS chemicals in tap water across major cities in Britain and China. Even more concerning, Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), two harmful types of PFAS, were found in over 99 percent of bottled water samples tested across 15 countries, including the UK, France, Norway, Finland, China, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Bluewater’s own research uncovered significant levels of PFAS in various locations across London. Known as “forever chemicals,” PFAS have been linked to serious health problems, including higher cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, reduced immunity, reproductive health issues, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

“The latest research demands urgent global action to tackle the threats to the planet’s health and future generations posed not least by single-use plastic bottles and the water they contain, including banning the worst offenders from selling their products,” said Bengt Rittri, Bluewater’s founder and CEO.

Rittri, a well-known Swedish ecopreneur who previously founded air purification firm Blueair (sold to Unilever in 2016), believes the research highlights the need for governments to take action. With more than 600 billion single-use plastic bottles produced each year, less than 15 percent are recycled, leaving the rest to accumulate in landfills or oceans, where they release harmful chemicals into the environment.

Given the alarming findings, which raise serious health risks for consumers worldwide, Bluewater emphasises the importance of ensuring safe tap water for everyone. A recent US study involving 141 countries found that 40 percent of people are losing faith in municipal water supplies, worried about its safety.

“These findings are a wake-up call for consumers and regulators alike,” said Bengt Rittri. He pointed out that while many authorities deem PFAS and other chemicals in tap and bottled water to be acceptable at ‘low levels,’ there are increasing concerns about their cumulative effects.

“PFAS are known for their persistence in the environment and the human body, leading to bioaccumulation. We know from research that even low-level exposure over time from different sources, including water, food, and air, may be linked to various health issues, including immune system effects, hormone disruption, and increased risk of certain cancers.”

Bluewater’s water purification technologies are designed to deliver safer, cleaner tap water in homes, offices, and other spaces. Independent tests confirm that their systems can remove 99% of harmful chemicals, including PFAS, giving consumers a solution to protect their health. Bluewater’s SuperiorOsmosis™ technology, used in its purification systems, eliminates up to 99.7 percent of contaminants, empowering people globally to take control of their water quality.

“As awareness of these potential risks grows, it becomes increasingly important for more stringent regulations, better testing methods, and most importantly, increased transparency about contaminants in drinking water. Consumers are not just bystanders in this issue and need to be given the knowledge they need to protect themselves against contamination by PFAS and other chemicals,” Rittri said.