Khalili Foundation Becomes Founding Member of King’s Commonwealth Fellowship

The Khalili Foundation, a leading international organisation promoting peace through arts, culture, and education, has been named as the Founding Member of The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP). This announcement was made at the University of Samoa with His Majesty King Charles III, Professor Sir Nasser David Khalili, and Bahamian Prime Minister The Hon. Philip Davis in attendance.

Commonwealth Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are among the world’s most at-risk countries, facing economic hardship, climate-related challenges, and public sector skill shortages. These issues, coupled with youth out-migration, pose severe risks to peace and stability.

In response to these challenges, the fellowship programme, managed by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), offers a three-pronged initiative comprising fellowships for mid-career professionals, undergraduate scholarships, and PhD opportunities, fostering short, medium, and long-term benefits for SIDS.

With inspiration from The King and support from The Khalili Foundation, along with a significant personal donation from His Majesty, the programme has been co-developed with universities and stakeholders across SIDS and the Commonwealth.

Professor Sir Nasser David Khalili, Founder and Chairman of the Khalili Foundation, commented:

“We at the Khalili Foundation are honoured and proud to be the Founder Member of The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme and to support the ACU in this quest to support Small Island Developing States combat climate change.

His Majesty has been at the forefront of promoting environmental sustainability and encouraging harmonious societies for many decades, issues and values that are closely aligned to our mission and priorities at the Foundation. I look forward to this being the beginning of a long and impactful partnership.”