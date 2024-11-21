Celebrating Two Years of Success: Industrial Valves and Duvalco’s Thriving Partnership

In 2022, Duvalco acquired Industrial Valves from the Ham Baker Group’s receivership, setting the stage for a highly successful partnership within the UK’s water and wastewater industries. Over the past two years, with the backing of Duvalco, Industrial Valves has revitalised its operations, breathing new life into the trusted Industrial Penstocks and Coplastix brands. This transformation has established the company as a leading force in the industry.

Under the leadership of General Manager James O’Toole, Industrial Valves has experienced significant growth and development. Duvalco’s guidance and resources have been instrumental in refining the company’s offerings, enabling it to meet the evolving demands of its customers. Today, Industrial Valves provides high-quality engineered solutions to a broad range of clients, including key UK water utilities, supported by established framework agreements.

Reflecting on this important milestone, James O’Toole commented:

“In just 24 months, we have emerged as a renewed force, thanks to the hard work of the dedicated team in Dudley and our strategically placed Key Account Managers. Seeing the revival of the heritage brands Industrial Penstocks and Coplastix has been gratifying, and they are now once again valued in the market. We are gearing up for the critical AMP 8 2025/30 period in the UK water industry.”

This flourishing partnership has set a robust foundation for future success, built on shared values of innovation, quality, and customer commitment. The collaboration between Industrial Valves and Duvalco has truly become a “marriage made in heaven,” marking a new chapter of excellence in the industry.

With a clear vision for sustained growth, both companies are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. To learn more about this thriving partnership, visit: www.industrialvalve.co.uk.