Char.gy Achieves B Corporation Certification: A Landmark Moment for Sustainable Business

Char.gy, a leading UK provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging points, has proudly earned B Corporation certification, joining a global network of businesses dedicated to balancing profit with purpose. This achievement reflects Char.gy’s commitment to delivering meaningful social and environmental benefits alongside financial success.

B Corporation certification, awarded by B Lab, is a prestigious recognition requiring companies to meet stringent standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. For Char.gy, this milestone reinforces its mission to build a sustainable EV charging network that supports the UK’s transition to greener transport and a low-carbon future.

Operating a growing network of over 3,600 public charging points powered by 100% renewable energy with Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs), Char.gy is a key player in providing convenient and affordable charging options for the 40% of UK households without off-street parking. The company is working towards its ambitious goal of enabling more than one million drivers to reliably charge their EVs by 2030.

John Lewis, CEO of Char.gy, expressed his enthusiasm for the certification: “We’re thrilled that Char.gy has achieved B Corp certification with a score of 100.2, meaningfully above the 80-point threshold. This milestone is only the beginning – being a B Corp means committing to continuous improvements, with recertification required every three years. As part of the process, we’ve also updated our Articles of Association, formally embedding Char.gy’s dedication to goals beyond shareholder profit. This change ensures that our commitment to positive impact and sustainable growth will continue to guide us far into the future.”

Transport accounts for nearly 25% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, with surface vehicles being the largest contributors. Char.gy is playing a pivotal role in addressing this issue by reducing emissions and promoting EV adoption. Its B Corp certification journey centred on environmental sustainability, with key initiatives including lowering emissions intensity per charge point and prioritising eco-friendly manufacturing to reduce embodied carbon. The company aims to halve emissions intensity by 2030, using 2023 as a baseline.

Emma Walford, Founding Partner of Perigon Partners, commended Char.gy’s sustainability efforts: “In supporting Char.gy with its sustainability strategy, it’s been clear how deeply rooted their values are. Char.gy doesn’t just set ambitious goals – they act on them, whether through supply chain improvements or their forward-thinking workplace policies. Their B Corp certification is richly deserved, and I’m excited to see how they continue to lead the charge in their sector.”

Char.gy’s impact extends beyond environmental initiatives, with the company earning recognition as a Great Place to Work in 2024. Char.gy prioritises employee well-being with industry-leading workplace policies and maintains ISO certifications that reflect its commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, welcomed Char.gy to the B Corp community, stating: “We are delighted to welcome Char.gy to this movement of businesses committed to changing how business operates. The B Corp community believes business can and should be a force for good, and Char.gy’s certification reflects its leadership in driving positive change. They are well-positioned to set an example in the EV charging sector.”

Char.gy is also expanding its focus on delivering social value, aiming to make a positive difference in the communities it serves. With its B Corp certification providing a framework for ongoing improvement, Char.gy is well-placed to continue advancing its vision for a cleaner, greener future.

Detailed information about Char.gy’s performance across environmental impact, governance, workers, community, and customer criteria is available in the B Corp directory.