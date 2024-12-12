Helping London Businesses Save Money and Improve Sustainability

In the challenging London market, businesses depend on dependable equipment to succeed. Be Cool Refrigeration & Air Conditioning delivers Planned Preventative Maintenance (PPM) for air conditioning systems and commercial refrigeration equipment, allowing companies to save money, reduce waste, and enhance operational efficiency.

Benefits for London Businesses with Tangible Savings

Significant Cost Savings Energy Bills: Regular maintenance improves system efficiency, lowering energy consumption. Businesses can save up to £1,500 quarterly and over £6,000 annually on electricity bills by preventing inefficiencies in air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Regular maintenance improves system efficiency, lowering energy consumption. Businesses can save and over on electricity bills by preventing inefficiencies in air conditioning and refrigeration systems. Emergency Repairs: Avoid unexpected breakdowns that can cost between £300-£1,000 per incident. Regular servicing drastically reduces the need for these costly call-outs. Lower Food Waste Food Spoilage Costs: Poor refrigeration can lead to temperature fluctuations, causing perishable goods to spoil. For a typical London restaurant or retailer, this can mean losing £2,000–£5,000 annually in wasted stock. Our maintenance can reduce food waste by up to 40%, potentially saving businesses £800–£2,000 annually. Improved Operational Efficiency Avoided Downtime: A broken cold room or air conditioning system can disrupt business operations, leading to loss of sales and dissatisfied customers. Preventative maintenance reduces downtime, which can save businesses £500–£1,500 per incident in lost revenue, depending on the scale of the disruption. Extended Equipment Lifespan Replacement Costs: Well-maintained systems last longer, reducing the need for premature replacements. A new air conditioning unit can cost £3,000–£10,000, while a cold room can cost upwards of £5,000–£20,000. By extending the lifespan of your equipment by 3–5 years, you can delay these expenses and save significantly. Compliance with Industry Standards Avoiding Fines: Faulty systems that fail to meet health, safety, or environmental standards can lead to fines of £1,000–£10,000, depending on the violation. Regular maintenance ensures compliance, saving you from costly penalties and legal complications. Environmental Benefits Energy Efficiency Savings: Efficient systems reduce energy usage by up to 20% , lowering your monthly energy bills by £100–£300 , depending on system size and usage.

Efficient systems reduce energy usage by up to , lowering your monthly energy bills by , depending on system size and usage. Refrigerant Management: Preventing leaks of harmful refrigerants can save businesses from additional environmental levies or repair costs, typically ranging from £200–£500 per incident. Tailored Support Optimised Costs: By focusing on the systems your business uses most, you avoid unnecessary service costs. For example, servicing a single air conditioning unit typically costs £100–£150, while maintaining a large cold room costs around £300–£500. Our customised plans ensure you only pay for what you need, offering savings of £500–£1,000 annually compared to generic maintenance packages. Enhanced Customer and Staff Experience Customer Retention and Sales: A comfortable environment boosts customer satisfaction and loyalty. Restaurants, for instance, can increase repeat business by 10–15% , translating to additional revenue of £1,000–£3,000 annually .

A comfortable environment boosts customer satisfaction and loyalty. Restaurants, for instance, can increase repeat business by , translating to additional revenue of . Employee Productivity: Studies show that comfortable workplace conditions improve productivity by up to 10%, potentially saving businesses £2,000–£5,000 annually in increased efficiency and reduced absenteeism.

Our PPM contracts provide measurable savings, ensuring your air conditioning and refrigeration systems operate smoothly while cutting costs and improving operational efficiency.

We provide regular servicing for all types of air conditioning systems, including:

Split systems

Multi-split systems

VRV/VRF systems

Ducted air conditioning

By keeping your cooling systems running efficiently, we ensure a comfortable environment for your staff and customers, while reducing energy consumption and costly repairs.

Our PPM contracts cover essential refrigeration equipment for businesses in hospitality, retail, and other industries, including:

Fridges

Freezers

Cold rooms

Cellar coolers

Ice machines

Proper maintenance of these units reduces the risk of breakdowns, extends the lifespan of equipment, and significantly cuts down on food waste.

Why Choose Us?



London businesses trust us for our expertise in air conditioning and refrigeration maintenance. Our tailored PPM contracts are designed to suit your specific needs, so you only pay for what benefits your business (30-day payment plan options).

Stay ahead of equipment issues and build a more efficient, sustainable operation.

