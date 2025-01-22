Tomato Energy Launches “Smart Energy Communities” to Revolutionise Clean Energy in Social Housing

Tomato Energy has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to help local authorities and social housing providers embrace clean energy, supporting the UK Government’s vision of becoming a global leader in renewable energy.

The Smart Energy Communities programme is designed to drive progress on reducing energy bills, creating green jobs, and tackling the climate crisis, while empowering communities to take an active role in the clean energy transition.

Aligned with the government’s Great British Energy Local Power Plan, Tomato Energy’s initiative supports the development of 1,000 local energy projects, including solar farms, wind energy projects, and 100 carports. These initiatives aim to deliver affordable, renewable energy to communities, ensuring that the economic and environmental benefits remain within the local area.

Using its scalable Energy as a Service platform powered by Senapt, Tomato Energy provides social housing providers with the tools to establish smart energy networks, delivering measurable outcomes from the outset.

“By working within existing frameworks, Tomato Energy allows communities to start generating clean energy now without waiting for new regulations,” said Kenny Virdee of Tomato Energy.

“Our use of Senapt’s Energy as a Service software ensures that energy production and distribution is optimised, providing maximum value to residents.”

This initiative presents a vital opportunity for social housing providers and local councils to advance the UK’s clean energy targets while cutting costs for tenants and promoting long-term sustainability at the community level.