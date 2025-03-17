Ortus Energy and SSE Energy Solutions Advance Solar Integration at Kia Stockton

Ortus Energy, in collaboration with SSE Energy Solutions, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a large-scale solar energy project at the Kia Stockton dealership in Stockton-on-Tees.

This project highlights both companies’ dedication to helping businesses transition to cleaner energy sources and reduce their environmental impact.

The installation features a 601 kWp solar PV system, specifically designed to optimise the dealership’s use of renewable energy. This system is expected to generate 538,000 kWh of clean electricity per year, covering approximately 45% of Kia Stockton’s energy consumption.

Through this initiative, Kia Stockton is demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability. By adopting solar energy, the dealership will significantly lower its carbon emissions by 110 tonnes of CO2 annually, contributing to a greener future.

SSE Energy Solutions is financing the installation and has established a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kia Stockton. This agreement ensures that the dealership can benefit from a stable electricity rate for 25 years without the need for any upfront investment. PPAs like this provide businesses with protection against fluctuating energy prices, improved access to clean energy, and enhanced predictability in managing energy costs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kia Stockton and SSE Energy Solutions on this project,” said Alistair Booth, CEO at Ortus Energy. “This installation showcases the growing demand for solar solutions among businesses seeking to reduce their environmental impact and operating costs. It’s a testament to the strength of our partnership with SSE Energy Solutions and our shared commitment to driving the adoption of renewable energy across the UK.”

“We are excited to partner with Ortus Energy and SSE Energy Solutions on this important initiative,” said Sohail Khan, Managing Director at Opus Motor Group/ Kia Stockton. “This solar project aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship and will help us reduce our operating costs while providing clean energy for our business and EV Driving Customers.”

​​“We are proud of our partnership with Ortus Energy, as we support businesses in driving down costs and emissions. This project is an exciting opportunity, made possible by SSE Energy Solutions funding through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), offering an affordable route to renewable energy generation for Kia Stockton.” Jon Kirby, Head of Development at SSE Energy Solutions.

This project highlights the continued success of the partnership between Ortus Energy and SSE Energy Solutions, which focuses on delivering bespoke solar solutions to businesses across the UK. By combining Ortus Energy’s expertise in solar development with SSE Energy Solutions’ strength and market knowledge, the two companies are accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.