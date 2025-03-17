Ortus Energy and SSE Energy Solutions Advance Solar Integration at Kia Stockton

Ortus Energy, in collaboration with SSE Energy Solutions, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a large-scale solar energy project at the Kia Stockton dealership in Stockton-on-Tees.
This project highlights both companies’ dedication to helping businesses transition to cleaner energy sources and reduce their environmental impact.
The installation features a 601 kWp solar PV system, specifically designed to optimise the dealership’s use of renewable energy. This system is expected to generate 538,000 kWh of clean electricity per year, covering approximately 45% of Kia Stockton’s energy consumption.
Through this initiative, Kia Stockton is demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability. By adopting solar energy, the dealership will significantly lower its carbon emissions by 110 tonnes of CO2 annually, contributing to a greener future.
SSE Energy Solutions is financing the installation and has established a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kia Stockton. This agreement ensures that the dealership can benefit from a stable electricity rate for 25 years without the need for any upfront investment. PPAs like this provide businesses with protection against fluctuating energy prices, improved access to clean energy, and enhanced predictability in managing energy costs.