Dorado Strategy Commits $300M to Boost Latin America’s Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Dorado Strategy, an experienced investment firm originally known for its luxury real estate ventures, has announced the successful closing of its third infrastructure investment fund. The firm has strategically allocated $300 million for sustainable energy initiatives across Latin America, signalling its deepening presence in the global infrastructure and energy sectors.

This latest fund marks a pivotal moment in Dorado Strategy’s transformation. After six years of diversification beyond its Los Angeles-based real estate roots, the company’s third infrastructure fund has gained strong backing from longstanding investors and new institutional supporters alike. With this fund, Dorado Strategy now manages $900 million in infrastructure assets, demonstrating its evolution into a multi-sector investment leader.

The dedicated $300 million will target energy projects in Latin America, a region experiencing a surge in demand for renewable energy infrastructure. Dorado Strategy aims to use its growing expertise in energy and infrastructure investments to help drive major developments across the continent.

“Latin America represents one of the most dynamic markets for energy infrastructure development globally,” said Daniel Boyko, Partner at Dorado Strategy. “Our decision to allocate these funds specifically to this region builds on our successful track record in both the United States and South America over the past six years. We’re confident that this focused investment approach will deliver both strong returns for our investors and meaningful impact for communities across the region.”

Having earned its reputation through high-end real estate developments in Los Angeles, Dorado Strategy began expanding into the energy and infrastructure space around six years ago, initially within the United States before entering select South American markets.

The firm’s move into infrastructure has been marked by strong performance, with its earlier funds delivering returns while also supporting vital infrastructure and energy schemes.

“We’ve carefully built our expertise in infrastructure and energy investing while maintaining our strength in luxury real estate,” noted Carolina Martinez, another Partner at Dorado Strategy. “This third fund represents not just growth in our investment capital, but the maturation of our capabilities in identifying and executing complex infrastructure projects that meet our financial and sustainability goals.”

The Latin American investment will prioritise renewable power generation, transmission networks, and energy storage. Dorado Strategy intends to back mid-to-large scale ventures that contribute meaningfully to the region’s energy transition.

The firm will focus on countries where it has previously delivered successful projects, with capital to be deployed through partnerships with local operators to ensure alignment with regulatory and community priorities.

Beyond profit, Dorado Strategy is placing strong emphasis on impact—aiming to support projects that reduce emissions, enhance energy access, and promote local economic development.

“Our approach to infrastructure investment has always balanced financial performance with meaningful impact,” Boyko added. “The energy landscape in Latin America presents unique opportunities to invest in projects that not only deliver competitive returns but also advance critical sustainability goals and support local communities.”