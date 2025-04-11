mcl finance Expands Partnership with Shawbrook Bank by 50% Following Strong Growth

mcl finance has confirmed the renewal and significant expansion of its lending partnership with Shawbrook Bank.

The specialist UK lender, Shawbrook, has extended its senior debt facility with mcl finance—an alliance that has, since December 2022, enabled over 1,000 SMEs across the UK to access tailored credit solutions.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Dovi David, mcl finance has achieved year-on-year growth, doubling in size annually through strategic investment in proprietary technology, credit risk analytics, and innovative product offerings. The enlarged facility is set to support the company’s increasing deal volume, international footprint, and ongoing development.

Reflecting the strong performance of the lending portfolio and mutual trust between the two firms, the renewed agreement includes enhancements to the advance rate, borrowing base, and overall facility limit.

Liam McGall, Associate Director of Speciality Finance at Shawbrook said: “mcl provide fast and flexible finance options for the underserved SME market and continue to go from strength to strength in this market. The growth demonstrated since our relationship commenced in 2022 in all aspects is a key driver for our continued support.

“At Shawbrook, we pride ourselves on supporting existing businesses to reach their growth potential by constantly improving our funding lines, with this increase to mcl an example. We are excited to watch their continued success.”

Joseph Tucker, CFO at mcl finance said: “We are committed to supporting the SME sector by making access to finance faster and smoother. The expansion of the funding line with Shawbrook will allow us to do exactly that, as we continue to innovate and find smarter ways to provide working capital to businesses. We value our relationship with the Shawbrook team and appreciate their continued support and belief in our vision as we go to market with a shared growth ambition.”