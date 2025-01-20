Eternity Technologies and Enexa S.P.A Unite to Strengthen Industrial Battery Sales in Italy

Eternity Technologies, a global leader in advanced industrial battery solutions, has partnered with Enexa S.P.A, a prominent specialist in the sale, rental, and support of industrial traction batteries. Together, they have established a joint venture under the name Eternity Enexa S.P.A, aimed at reshaping the landscape of power solutions for Italy’s material handling and reserve power sectors.

This partnership merges the manufacturing expertise of Eternity Technologies, renowned for its high-performance battery solutions, with Enexa S.P.A’s extensive experience in delivering industrial battery products and services. The collaboration is expected to enhance operational efficiency and deliver greater value to customers within Italy’s dynamic industrial battery market.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Eternity Technologies’ journey to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the material handling and reserve power sectors,” said Dr Mark Stevenson, CEO of Eternity Technologies. “By combining our strengths with Enexa S.P.A, we are confident in our ability to support businesses in Italy with reliable, high-performance products that meet the demands of modern operations.”

Renzo Crivellari, CEO of Enexa S.P.A, expressed his enthusiasm: “Our collaboration with Eternity Technologies is built on a shared vision of advancing the industrial battery market. Together, under the Eternity Enexa S.P.A brand, we will redefine industry standards and empower businesses in Italy to adopt more efficient and dependable battery technologies.”