Air Sea Containers Opens New UN Packaging Test Laboratory in Wirral

Air Sea Containers, a leading UK supplier of compliant packaging for hazardous goods, has unveiled a new testing laboratory in Wirral, specialising in UN approved packaging.

The newly established facility, accredited by UKAS under ISO/IEC 17025, offers extensive testing services to businesses throughout the UK. These services are essential for companies seeking performance testing to obtain UN approval for packaging intended for the transportation of dangerous goods.

State-of-the-Art Testing Services

The new test lab is fitted with high-tech testing equipment and staffed by a team of experienced dangerous goods packaging specialists. The lab’s services cover a wide range of critical tests, including:

Drop Testing:

Drops simulate real-world handling and transit conditions to test packaging durability.

Stack Testing:

Tests the package strength and stability under compression, simulating stacking during long-haul transport or storage conditions.

Material Specification Checks:

Product specifications are examined and recorded, this is to ensure that each production run uses the exact same materials and specifications used to create the UN approved packaging.

All tests are conducted using calibrated equipment under strict environmental conditions providing consistent results.

Testing Services Available

With the new test lab, Air Sea Containers offer clients testing facilities for steel drums, fibre drums, fibreboard boxes and plastic boxes.

Services on offer include:

Testing of Customer’s Own Packaging:

Tests can be undertaken on customer’s own packaging requiring UN approval, including drop tests, stack tests, cold conditioning and material specification checks.

Custom Made Packaging Testing:

A full-service solution for custom made packaging which includes design, development, testing, coordination of UN certification, manufacturing of product and ongoing maintenance of UN certification. The entire packaging design, approval and production process is managed for the customer.

Revalidation Checks:

UN approved packaging requires revalidation checks after a set period of time (typically 5 years in the UK). Air Sea Containers offer Revalidation Testing Services. This is to ensure the UN approved product is still being made to the exact specification which passed the UN Testing process resulting in UN approved packaging.

Capability Testing:

Capability testing of packaging for dangerous goods where UN approved packaging is not mandatory, but capability may be required, such as limited quantity and lithium battery packaging where applicable.

Authorised by the VCA

Each test rigorously adheres to UN packaging requirements stipulated in the UN transport of dangerous goods regulations. After successful testing, Air Sea Containers work with the VCA to gain UN certification, offering fully certified results for their clients.

A Commitment to Compliant Packaging

The Wirral based test lab highlights Air Sea Containers’ commitment to providing compliant and certified packaging options. The company’s expertise in regulatory compliance reinforces its position as a trusted partner for businesses transporting dangerous goods.

About Air Sea Containers

Established in 1981, Air Sea Containers has been a UK leader in compliant packaging solutions for over four decades. Serving industries from petrochemical and pharmaceuticals to retail and manufacturing, the company specialises in UN certified packaging, regulatory compliance, and now UN approval testing services.