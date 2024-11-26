Pow Food Encourages Support for Charity and Sustainability This Green Friday

This Black Friday, Pow Food is inviting people to join its Green Friday movement, a sustainable and thoughtful alternative to the usual shopping frenzy.

Running from 27th to 29th November, Pow Food’s Green Friday campaign champions both environmental and social causes, proving that mindful consumerism can make a real impact.

As part of the initiative, Pow Food will donate 10% of all sales to the Marylebone Project, the UK’s largest and longest-running women-only homelessness centre. The project provides life-changing support for women escaping homelessness, with 90 years of experience, 112 residential beds across two buildings, and the only women’s homelessness centre in the UK open 24/7, 365 days a year.

To thank customers for their sustainable purchases, Pow Food is offering free delivery and a complimentary box of their popular Pow Food Brownies with every order.

Fern Bain Smith from the Marylebone Project shared: “This Green Friday, we’re thrilled to partner with Pow Food again. The need for our services has never been greater; rough sleeping is now the main concern for 53% more women seeking help at our 24/7 drop-in service, the Sanctuary, compared to this time last year. Your generosity is not just appreciated – it’s vital. Thank you for helping us provide safety and hope to those who need it most.”

Highlighting the Hidden Costs of Black Friday

While Black Friday is synonymous with bargains, its environmental and social costs are significant. In 2021, Black Friday generated over 380,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. Furthermore, more than 80% of items purchased during the sale period are discarded shortly after use, contributing to growing landfill waste and e-waste crises.

Pow Food’s Green Friday campaign provides a conscious alternative, encouraging consumers to shop sustainably and support local businesses.

Emily Warburton-Adams, Co-Founder of Pow Food, said: “We are thrilled to engage with Green Friday and see it as a fabulous opportunity to further support The Marylebone Project while enabling our customers to make positive purchases that give back and make a real difference.”

Why Choose Pow Food This Green Friday?

Founded in 2019 by Ali and Emily Warburton-Adams, Pow Food has become a leader in London’s healthy catering industry, offering award-winning meals designed to nourish the body and mind.

As the UK’s only B Corp Certified female-led catering company, Pow Food is committed to the highest standards of sustainability, accountability, and transparency. The launch of their Pow Food at Home range in 2022 brought chef-prepared, nutritionally balanced meals to customers nationwide, blending convenience with environmental responsibility.

By choosing Pow Food this Green Friday, customers can enjoy healthy, delicious meals while supporting a vital cause and reducing their environmental impact.

This Green Friday, Pow Food urges everyone to shop with purpose. Place an order with Pow Food at Home between 27th and 29th November to receive free delivery, a complimentary box of Pow Brownies, and the satisfaction of supporting the Marylebone Project.