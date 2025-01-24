Bluewater demands urgent reforms as research uncovers microplastic contamination in water supplies

Global water solutions company Bluewater has issued a call to action for governments, regulatory bodies, and industries worldwide after a groundbreaking study in PLOS Water revealed alarming levels of microplastic contamination in French tap and bottled water.

The research shows that microplastics smaller than 20 micrometres (µm), which can enter human organs and the bloodstream, are widespread in drinking water. However, these particles are not detected under current European Union safety standards, leaving a critical gap in regulations.

“If efforts aimed at stopping minuscule microplastics polluting human intestines, blood, and other organs are not fit for task, it raises urgent questions about regulatory standards and public health protections,” said Bluewater founder and CEO Bengt Rittri.

Mr Rittri, an influential Swedish environmental entrepreneur, warned that ignoring these regulatory gaps could result in serious long-term consequences for both human health and environmental sustainability.

As awareness grows about the dangers of microplastics, Bluewater – a leading innovator in sustainable water purification and beverages – is calling for swift regulatory changes, the integration of advanced filtration systems, and a greater emphasis on educating the public about the risks and solutions.

An Unseen Crisis with Serious Implications

According to the PLOS Water study, the majority of microplastics found in French tap and bottled water evade current EU detection thresholds, which do not account for particles below 20 µm. Despite their microscopic size, these particles can bypass the body’s defences, accumulate in organs, and lead to inflammation, toxicity, and chronic diseases.

“This is an invisible crisis with very real consequences,” said Bengt Rittri.

“Outdated detection standards in the EU and elsewhere are risking millions of lives. We cannot wait for further evidence of harm before acting. Studies show that only nine per cent of all plastic is recycled, and microplastics are in our water, food, and the air. The time to act is now.”

Bluewater’s Proposed Solutions

Bluewater has outlined an urgent three-point plan to tackle the issue:

Revise Detection Standards: Lower the detection limits for microplastics to include particles under 20 µm and enforce rigorous water testing protocols. Adopt Advanced Filtration Systems: Technologies, such as Bluewater’s proven solutions, should be implemented widely to eliminate microplastics from drinking water supplies. Promote Public Awareness: Governments and industries must prioritise transparency and provide clear information to the public about water contamination and available solutions.

“Governments must recognise that clean, safe drinking water is not a luxury – it’s a basic human right,” Rittri added.

“Bluewater’s advanced purification tech solutions are designed to eliminate even the smallest contaminants, ensuring that everyone, everywhere, has access to water they can trust.”

A Global Responsibility

Although the study focuses on France, microplastic pollution is a global crisis that transcends borders. Bluewater is urging international leaders to adopt stricter standards and invest in innovative water treatment solutions to prioritise the health of people and the environment.

“This is not just a French or EU issue – it’s a global call to action,” Rittri said.

“If we don’t act now to safeguard the health of people and the planet, we risk turning our most vital resource into a health hazard.”

