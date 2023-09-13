Clarity on the Future of Disposable Vapes: Consultation and Consideration

Amidst the flurry of media headlines surrounding the potential ban on disposable vapes, it’s crucial to emphasise that this matter is currently under consultation, and no definitive decisions have been reached regarding the future of disposable vapes.

John Dunne, Director General of the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), underscores this point, stating:

“We welcome the idea of a consultation on disposables as it’s key that the industry gets the opportunity to highlight the benefits, and therefore continued need, for single-use vapes as a smoking cessation method.

“A ban is not the answer. Some 220 people die from smoking every day, 365 days a year. Disposables have proved to be highly effective in helping smokers quit their habits due to their ease of use, accessibility and low entry price points. They are one of the main reasons as to why the number of adult smokers in Great Britain have hit record lows for the last two years according to the Office for National Statistics.”

Phoenix 2 Retail has been working diligently in collaboration with brands and regulatory bodies, introducing Pre 2 Post Market Compliance testing and nationwide recycling solutions encompassing a 360-degree approach. These efforts are aimed at safeguarding the future of the vaping category within the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

Chris Kelly, CEO of Phoenix 2 Retail, emphasises the inevitability of regulation within the category, stressing the importance of engaging with government entities, regulators, and industry associations to facilitate change while preserving the fundamental mission of assisting adult smokers in transitioning away from combustible cigarettes.

Kelly also advocates for licensing and stronger enforcement measures against illicit sellers and retailers who sell to minors, underlining their critical role in the process.

In addition to these initiatives, Phoenix 2 Retail has established a long-term partnership with Serve Legal, a leading provider of ID and compliance testing services in the UK and Ireland. This partnership aims to curb underage sales, enhance retailer education, and elevate performance and compliance levels among retailers.

The industry remains committed to constructive dialogue and cooperation with the government and regulatory bodies as they navigate the complex landscape of vaping regulations.

Source: https://www.ukvia.co.uk/statement-from-uk-vaping-industry-association-re-reported-government-consultation-on-disposable-vapes/