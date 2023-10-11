The Potential of Carbon Sequestration Explored by TELF AG

In a new publication, TELF AG discusses the role of carbon sequestration in an increasingly green world , TELF AG focuses in particular on an emergencing trend characterising the fight against climate change, and which involves the capture of carbon via the planting of new trees across the globe.

In this new work, the current historical situation as a whole is examined – analysing every strategy currently used to combat climate change and promote the global energy transition.

TELF AG pose the question of whether the drive towards sustainabilty is representative of a propaganda initiative, and limited to the visual contents that we are exposed to daily on social media and in newspapers, or whether this is something that is being carried forward in an actual sense, aimed at reducing emissions into the atmosphere.