Renewable Energy Leader Agrivert Expands Through Acquisition of Chiltern Solar Limited

Agrivert, headquartered in Oxfordshire, has completed the acquisition of Buckinghamshire-based Chiltern Solar Limited, a company specialising in solar PV and battery storage solutions. The acquisition involves the purchase of the entire share capital of Chiltern Solar Limited from its founders, Steve & Julie Gamston.

For nearly three decades, Agrivert has been a key player in engineering and operating renewable energy assets. Since 2010, Agrivert has primarily focused on producing biomethane for renewable energy generation by designing, building, and operating anaerobic digestion facilities that process food waste, agricultural residues, and energy crops.

The addition of Chiltern Solar expands Agrivert’s portfolio of renewable energy offerings, aligning with its strategy to provide top-notch design, installation, and operational services to customers in the renewable energy sector.

Phil Earl, Chief Executive of Agrivert, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are delighted to welcome the Chiltern Solar team into the Agrivert family. Expanding Agrivert’s capabilities into other forms of renewable energy is an important next step for the group as we continue to grow.

He added, “This acquisition allows us to widen our customer base but also enables us to bring new solutions to our existing customers and opportunities for our staff. We have been very impressed with Chiltern Solar’s growth in recent years, their capability and expertise in solar PV and look forward to accelerating that as part of Agrivert.”

Having built Chiltern Solar from the ground up over the past decade and completed over 1,000 installations in the last five years, consistently earning five-star customer reviews, the founders, Steve and Julie Gamston, believe that the time is right for the business to enter its next phase of growth under new ownership and management.

Steve Gamston, Founder of Chiltern Solar, shared his thoughts, saying, “Julie and I are very excited that Chiltern Solar is to be joining forces with the Agrivert group for the next chapter of business growth and expansion. This strategic move opens doors to new resources, expertise and opportunities and will enable the business to extend its reach and increase its impact in the Solar PV marketplace.”

“Our decision to sell Chiltern Solar was made with confidence in Agrivert’s commitment to upholding our values, their proven track record in the renewable energy sector, and their vision for continued growth and success.”

The integration of Chiltern Solar’s operations team and processes into the wider Agrivert group will take place over a transition period, allowing Steve and Julie Gamston to retire in due course.