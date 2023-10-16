Employee Performance Boosted at Bespoke International Group Thanks to New App

Bespoke International Group, leading outsourced customer service specialists, have recently launched a custom-built app for employee engagement, which has already been seen to improve staff retention rates and boost employee performance business-wide.

Simply known as ‘The Bespoke App’, it has been designed by their in-house development team to allow employees at one of South Africa’s fastest growing companies to engage with colleagues in a safe, secure, and convenient way.

Director of Shared Services, Donovan Soobramoney commented: ‘We wanted to develop a unique technology solution that would enhance employee inclusivity, engagement, KPI performance, and drive staff retention. We believe that it’s the very first of its kind within the industry, and the benefits it has brought has exceeded our expectations.

‘The development process involved cross departmental collaboration, to effectively realise a meaningful two-way communication tool that delivers performance benchmarking, motivational content sharing and engagement between team members and senior staff.

‘Much more than a traditional intranet, we think of it as an “Employee Relationship Management” (ERM) tool, crafted via a user-friendly application that consolidates multiple features. The task was undoubtedly challenging, but we successfully transformed our vision into reality.

‘We’ve long believed that employee engagement is vital to foster a positive working culture and encourage the behaviours that we know create an outstanding business. The ‘Bespoke App’ is just one example of our investment in employees and is helping us create a happier working environment, reducing attrition rates and encouraging staff to develop their careers with us. Continuity and experience feed through to our clients by way of outstanding customer service.’

Bespoke International Group was established in 2018 and the company operates from a state-of-the-art contact centre in Durban, where it has grown to become a preferred supplier to the energy and retail sectors.

To learn more about Bespoke International Group and the services it offers visit www.bespokeinternationalgroup.com, or email Keith Shanks, Sales Director keith.shanks@bespokeinternationalgroup.com