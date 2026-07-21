Accessible Events Show Set for Bigger Return to London in October 2026

LONDON, UK, 20 July 2026 – The Accessible Events Show will return to The Drum, Wembley on 29 October 2026, bringing together professionals from across the events sector who are focused on creating more inclusive and accessible experiences. As the UK’s only event dedicated entirely to accessibility and inclusion within the events industry, this year’s edition will build on the success of its award-winning launch with an expanded programme, new interactive workshops and continued international growth.

Following a standout debut that secured two prestigious industry awards, the 2026 event will be the largest edition yet. Attendees can expect a full day of expert-led content, the continued backing of a global headline sponsor and growing international momentum as the show strengthens its position within the industry.

The inaugural event in 2025 quickly gained recognition, receiving the EN Awards Diversity and Inclusion Award and a Silver Cool Event Award for Disruptor Attitude.

This year’s programme has been developed to deliver practical value throughout the day, ensuring attendees leave with new ideas, knowledge and actionable solutions.

The morning agenda will feature panel discussions led by respected figures from across the events industry. Speakers will examine the practical, strategic and cultural considerations involved in embedding accessibility into events of every size, including conferences, exhibitions, festivals and live entertainment. Discussions will focus on the real-world challenges event professionals face and provide practical guidance from experienced industry leaders.

For the first time, the afternoon programme will include dedicated workshops, giving participants the opportunity to explore topics in greater depth, ask detailed questions and gain practical techniques they can implement immediately. Whether attendees are just beginning their accessibility journey or looking to strengthen existing practices, the sessions are designed to be engaging, collaborative and highly practical.

Dr Shani Dhanda, Accessibility Consultant and Broadcaster, and one of the event organisers, said: “Winning two awards in our first year showed us that there is a genuine appetite for change across the events industry. Organisations want to create more accessible experiences, and they are looking for practical guidance and a community that supports that ambition.

“The 2026 show is our biggest and most hands-on event yet. Alongside expert panel discussions, we are introducing interactive workshops so attendees can put learning into practice. Everything about this year’s programme has been shaped by what event professionals told us they wanted, and we are excited to welcome everyone to Wembley this October.”

HSBC returns as headline sponsor for a second consecutive year. As one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations, HSBC continues to place accessibility at the heart of its approach to customers, products and colleagues. In 2026, the organisation was recognised in the Forbes Accessibility 200 list for the first time.

Mali Fernando MBE, Group Head of Digital Experience and Accessibility at HSBC, said: “Accessibility is about much more than meeting regulatory requirements. It is about ensuring everyone, regardless of disability or individual needs, has the opportunity to participate fully.

“Our experience at HSBC has shown that prioritising accessibility leads to stronger products, improved customer experiences and a better organisation overall. The events industry has an important opportunity to lead by example, and the Accessible Events Show provides an invaluable platform for sharing knowledge and inspiring progress. We are delighted to continue our support as headline sponsor.”

The Accessible Events Show is also extending its reach beyond the UK, with plans to stage a US edition later this year.

The event is organised by Catherine Grinyer of Attendable, Orla Pearson, Co-Founder and Director of MyClearText and AccessLOOP, and Dr Shani Dhanda, Accessibility Consultant and Broadcaster. The Accessible Events Show operates as a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee, with all proceeds reinvested into initiatives that advance accessibility across the events industry.

Partners for the 2026 event include Attendable, Swagable, MyClearText and AccessLOOP. The Drum Wembley returns as venue partner, while Crowd Comms is platform partner. Performedia and Silent Seminars are event partners, and Mash Media is media partner.

Registration is now open at accessibleeventsshow.com/aes26.