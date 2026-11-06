Event Academy Unveils ‘Hall of Fame’ to Celebrate Alumni Orchestrating the World’s Biggest Global Events

Event Academy , the UK’s leading event training provider, has today announced the launch of its inaugural ‘Hall of Fame’ campaign. This new initiative is designed to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of its alumni network, who are now the driving force behind some of the most prestigious global events, ranging from the Olympics and Glastonbury to high-end corporate tech summits and international sporting championships. With a proven track record of excellence, graduates from the Academy are quickly becoming today’s industry leaders at the highest international levels.

Since its inception in 2012, over 5,500 students have successfully graduated and taken their rightful place in the competitive world of events. The ‘Hall of Fame’ shines a spotlight on these remarkable career trajectories. Standout alumni featured on the Diploma and Postgraduate Hall of Fame lists include professionals managing global sporting mega-events and high-stakes operations, such as Emma Thomas, who operates as a Football Operations Manager Consultant for FIFA, and Madeleine Hollis, Venue Operations Co-Ordinator for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The luxury, corporate, and entertainment sectors are equally well-represented across both Hall of Fame lists. Inductees include seasoned leaders who have stepped into key positions at world-renowned cultural institutions and corporate brands, such as Abbey Mercer, Operations Co-Ordinator at IMG, and Eurovision 2022 Event Producer Tiziano Piervisiani. Elsewhere, the Hall of Fame also recognises professionals directing major operations at landmark venues like the Royal Botanic Gardens. Other notable alumni across the Hall of Fame registries are heavily involved in executing major international tech summits, renowned music festivals, and elite corporate events across the globe, showcasing the unrivalled versatility of an Event Academy education.

“We are incredibly proud to launch the Hall of Fame and formally recognise the outstanding global impact our alumni are making”, said Tania Tilbrook, Head of Marketing at Event Academy. “When our students join us, they bring raw passion and ambition. Through our rigorous, hands-on methodology, we transform that potential into the practical expertise required to deliver high-stakes events to millions of attendees. Seeing our graduates at the helm of the world’s most significant cultural and sporting moments is the ultimate validation of our educational approach”.

The sustained success of these industry leaders can be traced directly back to the rigorous standards and practical focus of the Academy’s educational programmes. As the only event management courses accredited by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Event Academy provides an unparalleled foundation for success. By offering practical, degree-alternative pathways, intensive diplomas, and postgraduate programmes, the Academy ensures that students bypass traditional, theory-heavy academia in favour of real-world placements and elite industry networking. This unique formula is what fast-tracks students from the classroom to the top tiers of the global events sector.