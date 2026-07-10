Ripon celebrates St Wilfrid’s Procession and Yorkshire Day

RIPON, UK. July 9th, 2026 – Ripon will come alive on Saturday 1 August 2026 as this year’s St Wilfrid’s Procession is extended into a full day of free family celebration, held in joint celebration of St Wilfrid’s Procession and Yorkshire Day.

Free Entertainment will begin from 12pm on the Market Place, with the much-loved St Wilfrid’s Procession heading to the Market Place at approximately 1.30pm. The day will continue into the evening, finishing with a special Hornblowing ceremony at 9pm.

The procession will once again bring its familiar mix of colour, music, characters, community groups and spectacle through the city, celebrating Ripon’s unique history and its long association with St Wilfrid.

This year’s event will also include two large rides for older children and teenagers, alongside family favourites such as stilt walkers, face painters, and free children’s rides. The whole event is being offered entirely free of charge, making it a day for everyone to enjoy.

Antony Prince, Chair of St Wilfrid’s Procession, said: “St Wilfrid’s Procession is one of Ripon’s most treasured traditions, but this year we have a chance to make the day even more special by celebrating Yorkshire Day at the same time.

“With the support of Ripon City Council and Ripon BID, we are extending the day to create a brilliant free family event that brings people into the heart of the city and shows Ripon at its very best.

“Our ambition is simple: we want Ripon to be the jewel in Yorkshire’s crown. From the fantastic procession in the afternoon to the special Hornblowing ceremony at 9pm, this will be a full day of history, entertainment, community and Yorkshire pride.

“We are also extremely grateful to our business sponsors, public donors and the army of volunteers who make this event possible. St Wilfrid’s Procession is run by volunteers from the community, for the community, and their support enables us to keep this ancient Ripon tradition alive for future generations.”

Families, residents and visitors are encouraged to come into Ripon, enjoy the free activities, support local businesses and be part of one of the city’s most important annual celebrations.