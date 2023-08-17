Sienna X Unveils Enhanced Bath & Body Range to Meet High Demand

Leading tanning brand Sienna X has responded to the enthusiastic demands of both professionals and consumers by reintroducing a revitalised Bath & Body range.

The rejuvenated Bath & Body trio, now back by popular demand, presents a trio of products that offer essential care for pre- and post-tanning rituals.

Comprising the Cleanse Gel, Exfoliate Scrub, and Moisturise Lotion, the new collection harnesses the power of collagen and amino-boosting elements, ensuring intense hydration and nourishment for a luminous and flawless complexion.

Each Bath & Body product has been enriched with an array of moisture-retaining super ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, and Glycerin. Together, these components synergise to deliver a surge of moisture, catering even to the most sensitive skin types.

Founder of Sienna X, Nicola Matthews, expressed her excitement about the launch: “We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new range in response to the numerous requests from our loyal customers. Our cleanse gel preserves your tan while aiding collagen production and amino acid increase for a deeper tan.”

Matthews further explained the benefits of the Exfoliate Scrub, which features Lime Pearl Caviar as a natural exfoliant, combined with Hyaluronic Acid to impart radiance and freshness. The formula, infused with amino acids and arginine, supports collagen enhancement and boasts anti-aging properties for a youthful and radiant complexion.

The Moisturise Lotion, according to Matthews, is designed to maintain skin hydration, radiance, and glow, benefiting not only those who tan but also anyone seeking smoother and even-toned skin.

Having founded Sienna X in 2004, Nicola Matthews played a pivotal role in advancing spray tanning while offering comprehensive training and an array of retail products across four treatments. This solidified her position as a leading authority in the UK’s beauty industry.

Matthews emphasised, “Sienna X takes pride in offering clean beauty products, devoid of SLS, parabens, palm oil, and other harmful elements. The bath & body range, crafted with 96% natural ingredients, underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, vegan skincare solutions suitable for everyone.”