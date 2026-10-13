Alpha Capital Group announces major expansion of services

-Prop trading firm reveals new app, premises and product

-New Alpha Trader app now live

-Expanded London office for growing team of Alpha Prime in-house traders

-New product Alpha Direct offering zero-evalution simulated trading opportunities for the first time

LONDON, UK. October 12th, 2026 – Prop Trading firm – Prop Trading firm Alpha Capital Group has announced a significant business expansion as it revealed a new app, new and expanded premises and a new trading product.

After becoming one of the first prop trading companies to launch its own trading platform, Alpha Trader, earlier this year, the award-winning business has now unveiled its Alpha Trader app, delivering a complete trading platform within one app.

The new mobile app – available on Apple and Android devices – gives traders the ability to monitor the market, analyze a chart, manage multiple accounts, and place trades on their phones through a series of features designed to make trading on the go easier than ever.

These features include advanced TradingView charting, fast order execution, depth of market trading, order tracking, copy trading and multi-account Management.

The Alpha Trader app launch marks the latest in a series of upgrades and expansions from Alpha Capital Group, which was founded in 2021 by experienced UK finance professionals – George Kohler (Managing Director) and Andrew Blaylock (Director), and has quickly grown from start-up to a high-growth business.

The Group has also confirmed the expansion of its London-based Alpha Prime trading company, with more in-house traders and new London premises. Alpha Capital Group launched traditional proprietary trading company Alpha Prime in January 2025, offering traders direct access to global markets, through a range of products and trading strategies.

After starting with just 12 traders, Alpha Prime now has a 100-strong team and offers traders the opportunity to work in a professional trading floor environment, elevating them to an institutional level with the structure, support, and resources to thrive.

Alpha Prime is built for traders who have excelled at Alpha Capital & Alpha Futures, and for those who wish to build a career out of their trading ability, offers a professional pathway to do so with additional benefits including a paid salary, reduced trading limitations and institutional infrastructure and mentoring.

Also this month, Alpha Capital Group confirmed the launch of Direct Accounts across its AlphaFutures and AlphaCap divisions, for the first time giving traders immediate access to the firm’s simulated trading opportunities without the need to pass an evaluation.

The new offering removes the traditional evaluation phase altogether, allowing traders to start trading with Alpha Capital Group’s capital from day one. Direct Accounts also give traders full access to their allocated capital from the outset rather than growing into it over time.

Direct Accounts come with the added benefit of no monthly subscription – traders instead pay a single one-time fee to get started – and traders on a Direct Account become eligible for their first payout once they have recorded at least seven profitable trading days. After that, reward requests can be made whenever a trader is in profit, subject to standard consistency and minimum profit rules.

Alpha Capital Group Managing Director George Kohler said: “This has been a huge year for the Group with plans coming to fruition that have been many years in the making, and all of them reflect our on-going commitment to investing in our traders and giving them the best possible tools and opportunities to succeed. Unlike other prop firms, we really want our customers to win!

“Through the launch of Alpha Trader we became one of the first prop trading firms to build our own in-house trading platform which means we’re no longer reliant on third-party platforms, and we can provide the best possible service to our customers. And the new addition of the app is hugely significant for our customers as it means they can stay connected to the market and be smarter and quicker on their trades.

“The Alpha Prime expansion is another significant milestone for us and offers the next step for traders who are serious about making a career in the markets and, while many of our top traders prefer to continue their journeys within Alpha Capital and Alpha Futures, Alpha Prime is a great option for those who want to follow a professional pathway and enjoy the additional benefits that Prime offers.

“And the launch of Direct Accounts is about giving traders faster, more direct access to capital. We know evaluations and scaling plans can be a barrier for skilled traders, so removing those steps means our traders can stay connected to the market on the go and focus on what they do best from day one.”

Alpha Capital Group has built a reputation as an innovator in trading education and simulated trading, winning Disruptor of the Year and Best Innovator at the 2024 UK Best Business Awards.