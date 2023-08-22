Altum Group Elevates Client Onboarding in Offshore Finance Realm Through Revolutionary RiskScreen Partnership

Altum Group, a preeminent global provider of Fund, Corporate, and Family Office Solutions, has orchestrated the seamless integration of RiskScreen’s pioneering KYC platform, ushering in a new era of operational excellence. This strategic collaboration signifies a pivotal juncture in Altum’s trajectory, epitomising its steadfast commitment to efficiency, technological innovation, and sustainable expansion.

Confronted with the challenges of laborious manual onboarding processes, rigorous regulatory landscapes, and an unwavering dedication to progressive methodologies, Altum turned to RiskScreen for an encompassing resolution.

Zena Couppey, Chief Executive Officer of Altum Group, conveyed her enthusiasm, stating,

“We are elated to unite our efforts with RiskScreen, catalysing our journey towards technological supremacy and operational efficiency. In today’s dynamic business milieu, the ability to remain competitive hinges upon adaptability and the embrace of cutting-edge technologies. This alliance underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled services to our esteemed clientele while steadfastly maintaining our industry’s vanguard position.”

Emanating from a resolute commitment to leveraging advanced technology to engender transformative shifts, Altum Group has strategically invested in state-of-the-art solutions.

RiskScreen’s advanced electronic onboarding and screening solutions are poised to revolutionise operations and proactively mitigate potential risks. By harnessing the prowess of RiskScreen’s innovative capabilities, Altum stands poised to proactively oversee the onboarding continuum, guarantee regulatory compliance, and foster sustainable growth within an increasingly intricate business ecosystem.

Stephen Platt, CEO of RiskScreen, shared his perspective,

“We are excited to forge this partnership with Altum Group, which will steer them towards their aspirations. What sets RiskScreen apart from other RegTech entities is our unique approach that employs compliance as a competitive edge for our clients. Altum Group’s unwavering dedication to pioneering practices is a perfect match as we persist in our mission to deliver award-winning customer onboarding, screening, and pKYC solutions.”

This collaborative venture not only enriches Altum’s array of offerings but also epitomises the confluence of industry acumen and technological innovation. In tandem, Altum and RiskScreen are poised to redefine benchmarks within the fund administration sphere, setting new standards for efficiency, driving technological progress, and propelling the emergence of future-ready enterprises.