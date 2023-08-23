Yellow Submarine Welcomes New Sales & Marketing Director

Yellow Submarine is pleased to announce the appointment of Stewart Huckett as the Sales & Marketing Director. In this role, Stewart will spearhead the global business expansion efforts for the company.

With over three decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Stewart brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He has held various senior positions at renowned companies such as PepsiCo, Avis Budget Group, and has also excelled in the digital marketing arena on an international level.

Stewart’s primary focus will be on enhancing Yellow Submarine’s solutions and extending its reach to high-end luxury brands, investment banks, and wealth management firms. His extensive industry knowledge positions him perfectly to lead Yellow Submarine’s international growth strategy. Stewart is widely respected within the industry, and his addition to the management team is a source of great excitement.

Reflecting on his new role at Yellow Submarine, Stewart expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “In Yellow Submarine, I have found a robust team with an exceptional and unique product. The availability of their real-time data overlays translates to immediate impact on clients’ businesses.”

He continues, “Yellow Submarine undoubtedly offers the best data overlay product in the market! The capability to detect footfall anywhere in the world in real-time, without the need for hardware, is a remarkable advantage. I’m eager to leverage my years of success in the retail sector to drive the company’s growth in that domain. Additionally, exploring new markets like investment banking and hedge funds is an exciting prospect.”

Justin Staines, Managing Director, comments on the new addition to the team, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Stewart on board. Since our inception in 2018, we have been providing data services to various luxury brands and investment funds. With Stewart’s involvement, we are confident in achieving new milestones and establishing broader partnerships.”

Yellow Submarine is looking forward to the contributions of Stewart Huckett as they continue to innovate and expand their business horizons.