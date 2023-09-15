VibePay Collaborates with British Triathlon to Unveil Cutting-Edge Broadcast Messaging Solution

A dynamic partnership between British Triathlon and the real-time account-to-account payment platform, VibePay, has paved the way for the introduction of Broadcast Messaging—an inventive and engaging means of delivering messages to an active and involved audience.

This collaboration marks VibePay’s support for the launch of “Swim Bike Run,” a recent initiative by Triathlon England aimed at empowering individuals to boost their confidence and embrace an active lifestyle through swimming, cycling, and running within their local communities.

To celebrate the unveiling of Swim Bike Run, VibePay users will enjoy an exclusive opportunity to win a two-night stay in Paris, the host city for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

VibePay has debuted its Broadcast Messaging feature, revolutionising communication by enabling sellers, brands, and users to send personalised offers and messages through the VibePay app. This tool is a game-changer, facilitating the instantaneous delivery of new product launches, discount codes, and promotions to thousands of users via two-way channels.

The Swim Bike Run program is community-centric, offering individuals, groups, and families of all skill levels the chance to participate in the three disciplines that constitute a triathlon. Replacing the GO TRI initiative, Swim Bike Run comprises five distinct programs: Mini, Local, Develop, Explore, and the BIG Swim Bike Run—each meticulously crafted to encourage greater local community engagement in active pursuits.

Chris Franklin, Head of Marketing at British Triathlon, expressed enthusiasm for the Swim Bike Run program, stating, “This is an exciting time for the organisation to be launching the Swim Bike Run programme, giving as many people as possible the chance to experience the sport in a way that suits them. We are looking forward to building on the work of GO TRI and seeing people join us at our Swim Bike Run activities for the rest of the year and beyond.”