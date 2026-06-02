Gains App Launches to Help UK Households Save an Estimated £1,091 a Year

– Gains App provides all-in-one features for saving, budgeting and earning cashback

– Survey shows almost 50% of people feel less financially confident now than at the start of 2026, which Gains aims to fix

– Free money-saving app launched to waiting list of over 15,000 people

LONDON, UK. June 2, 2026 – As many households continue to feel the strain of higher living costs, a new free app has entered the market with the goal of helping people improve their financial wellbeing and reduce everyday spending. Gains App, developed by award-winning money educator Sammie Ellard-King, could help users save an average of £1,091* annually according to early trial data.

The launch follows significant public interest, with more than 15,000 people joining the waiting list ahead of release. The app arrives during a period of growing financial uncertainty, with recent research from the Up The Gains community showing that nearly half of respondents (46%) feel less confident about their finances than they did at the start of the year.**

Gains App was created by Sammie Ellard-King, founder of Up The Gains and winner of the Best Money Content Creator award at the 2024 British Bank Awards. After successfully paying off £24,000 of debt in his twenties, he went on to build a financial education platform that has reached millions of people across the UK.

The free app brings together budgeting functionality, cashback rewards and AI-driven financial support in a single platform, making it easier for users to organise their finances and develop stronger money habits.

Pre-launch user data indicates that the average person could save around £1,091* per year through the app. Its launch comes as consumers continue to contend with rising prices across essentials such as food, fuel and energy.

A survey** of more than 1,650 members of the Gains community highlighted the extent of financial concerns among UK adults. The findings showed that 83% worry about money on a regular basis, while only 31% feel fully in control of their weekly finances. Additionally, almost one-third (32%) said they have little or no confidence in their ability to save money over the next three months.

Gains App securely integrates with 99% of UK bank accounts, allowing users to bring their finances together in one place while also accessing available rewards. Users can earn instant cashback with over 160 retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, M&S, Argos, Currys, Hotels.com, B&Q and Ikea.

Another feature available within the app is Financial Age, a tool designed to measure financial behaviours and indicate whether a user’s money habits are ahead of or behind expectations for their age and life stage.

Sammie Ellard-King said: “People across the UK are facing increasing financial pressure, and our research reflects just how widespread those concerns have become. We want to give people straightforward tools that can help them save money and feel more in control of their finances.

“Many financial apps either overwhelm users with complexity or require payment for features that should be accessible to everyone. Gains was built to offer a simpler, more inclusive alternative by people who understand real-world money challenges.

“Combining budgeting tools, cashback opportunities and behavioural insights in one place allows Gains to act as a financial companion for everyday life. With 24/7 AI assistance and practical guidance, the app is designed to help users strengthen their financial confidence over the long term.”