New Goodmans app offers South West clients secure financial planning on the go

PLYMOUTH, UK. September 17th, 2026 – Goodmans Financial Planning has launched a new mobile app offering clients across the South West secure, on-the-go access to their financial planning information, documents and advice team.

Developed with back-office technology provider Plannr, the app is now available to the firm’s 540+ client families, providing a convenient way to manage everyday financial planning admin from a phone or tablet device.

Through the app, clients can view their investments and accounts, access documents, upload paperwork, review actions and send secure messages to the Goodmans team at any time. The app complements Goodmans’ existing web-based client portal , adding mobile convenience for clients who want to track their money and manage key tasks anytime, anywhere.

Security was a key driver for the launch. With email increasingly targeted by scammers, the app gives clients an encrypted way to share sensitive information and communicate privately with Goodmans. The launch also reflects Goodmans’ investment in digital innovations to enhance client services while retaining the personal, relationship-led advice the firm is known for.

Andrew Moore, Managing Director at Goodmans Financial Planning , said: “Client experience has always been at the heart of what we do, and the Goodmans app is an important next step in how we support our clients, providing secure, on-the-go access to their financial information and advice team.

“Technology will never replace personal advice and face-to-face conversations at Goodmans. But the app will make everyday admin easier and help clients engage with us and their financial plan in a simpler, safer and more convenient way.”

The launch follows a period of testing and client feedback, with early users helping to shape the final version of the app. The app will also improve efficiency behind the scenes, linking directly to Goodmans’ back-office to help its team manage communications, documents and client information seamlessly and more securely.

The Goodmans app is available now from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for Goodmans FP. Clients can log in using their existing client portal details or contact Goodmans to get set up.