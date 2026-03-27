SkyStem To Present Financial Automation Solutions At Hospitality Tech360 2026 In London

SkyStem, a recognised provider of financial close and reconciliation automation software, has confirmed it will be exhibiting at Hospitality Tech360, taking place from 30 March to 1 April 2026 at ExCeL London.

The event is widely regarded as a key gathering for the sector, attracting more than 2,000 senior leaders from across hospitality, alongside over 50 technology exhibitors and more than 40 industry speakers. It offers a platform for organisations to explore innovative tools and strategies aimed at improving guest experiences, optimising operations and boosting profitability across hotels, restaurants and wider hospitality groups.

During the exhibition, SkyStem will highlight its flagship platform, ART, which has been developed to support hospitality finance teams in automating and improving the month-end close process. The platform is designed to minimise manual reconciliation tasks, enhance data accuracy and provide real-time financial visibility—capabilities that are increasingly essential in high-volume, fast-moving hospitality environments.

Visitors to the SkyStem stand will be able to discover how automation can reduce reconciliation workloads by up to 40%, strengthen internal controls and speed up financial reporting timelines.

Emily Soldani, Marketing Specialist at SkyStem, said: “We’re excited to be part of Hospitality Tech360 and to connect with forward-thinking leaders across the hospitality industry. This event is a fantastic opportunity to share how finance automation can help organizations streamline operations, improve accuracy, and better support business growth. We’re eager to demonstrate how our ART platform can help finance teams modernize processes and keep pace with the demands of a rapidly evolving sector.”

SkyStem’s presence at the event reflects its continued focus on helping hospitality organisations adopt scalable and efficient financial solutions. As digital transformation accelerates across the industry, automation is becoming increasingly important for improving financial visibility, strengthening control and enabling better decision-making.

Attendees are encouraged to visit SkyStem at stand S3416 to learn more about how the ART platform can support the modernisation of financial operations and drive business performance.

Further details can be found on SkyStem’s official website at skystem.com.